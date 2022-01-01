Go
Toast
  • /
  • Oceanside
  • /
  • Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle

Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle

Ingredients are carefully chosen, grown, or made from scratch. Daily specials feature the freshest, most exciting items from Catalina Offshore Products, Specialty Produce, local fishermen, divers and growers. The Whet Noodle is to ramen as W&R is to sushi- playful and creative with an emphasis on using fresh, local ingredients. Broths are made from scratch in-house, and in the true spirit of ramen, each has its own twist.

1815 S Coast Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Green Lantern$16.00
krab & avocado topped with salmon and arugula chimichurri sauce
Dragonfly$16.00
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, topped with seared albacore, avocado, scallion & chili garlic
Hawaiian$15.00
california, topped with spicy tuna, sesame oil, citrus soy & scallion
Seared Albacore Nigiri$7.25
Rainbow$14.00
krab, cucumber & avocado, topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, & avocado
Del Mar$16.00
krab, shrimp tempura, topped with tuna, avocado & jalapeño
Chronic$15.00
Hedgehog$16.00
krab and shrimp tempura inside, topped with seared local yellowtail, roasted garlic, & truffle oil
Yellowtail : Japanese Nigiri$7.25
Salmon Nigiri w/ Citrus Salt$7.50
See full menu

Location

1815 S Coast Hwy

Oceanside CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tambo Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Municipal Taco

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Panca Peruvian Cuisine & Rotisserie

No reviews yet

Missing our famous empanadas?Call us at 760-722-3396 to preorder them unbaked and frozen to bake in the comfort of your own home. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston