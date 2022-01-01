Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle

Ingredients are carefully chosen, grown, or made from scratch. Daily specials feature the freshest, most exciting items from Catalina Offshore Products, Specialty Produce, local fishermen, divers and growers. The Whet Noodle is to ramen as W&R is to sushi- playful and creative with an emphasis on using fresh, local ingredients. Broths are made from scratch in-house, and in the true spirit of ramen, each has its own twist.



