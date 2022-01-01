The Gruene Grove
Welcome, friend! The Gruene Grove is a family owned, family friendly hill country destination. Located a stones throw from the scenic Guadalupe River, we offer cold beverages and delicious eats.
1263 Gruene Road
Location
Gruene TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
