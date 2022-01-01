Go
Toast

Yabo's

Our own spin on Tex-Mex with a little more Merica mixed in. Great Margaritas and Craft Beer selection.

5242 Cemetery Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MINI Taco$2.00
Bodacious Burrito$11.50
Served dry or wet: Wet is topped with roja or green chili sauce. Includes baja rice and corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream with your choice of protein
Chips & Salsa$4.00
*Gluten free
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
Baja Taco$4.00
Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and feta cheese on your choice of soft flour or grilled white corn tortilla
*Gluten free
Quesadilla$9.50
Your choice of protein, melted cheese and sides of sour cream and salsa
Yabo's Enchilada$11.50
Your choice of protein with cheese and meat or just cheese rolled up in two corn tortillas and topped with our roja sauce or green chili sauce on bed of rice or refried beans
*Gluten free
Chip & Queso$7.00
*Gluten free
Chimi Bites$7.00
See full menu

Location

5242 Cemetery Rd.

Hilliard OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Luigi's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hoagie City

No reviews yet

Philly Style Deli featuring Dietz & Watson Meats, Cheeses, Condiments, Deli Items as well as Amoroso rolls. We offer Cold Hoagies and Hot Cheesesteaks, don't forget about the Fresh Cut Fries

Sexton's Pizza- Hillard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant

No reviews yet

Home of Our Made-From-Scratch Fusion Food!
Fusion is a blend of cultures. We have blended the best of Mexico, America, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and even a little Italian, to make the best food you will ever taste. Come on in and taste this blend of dishes made by our own chef.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston