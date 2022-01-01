Go
We proudly present Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. A house of worship to farm-fresh ingredients, classic Southern cooking, culture and hospitality. What we believe is a noble endeavor indeed. So stop on by, cop a seat and sample some from-scratch divinity. We’re serving up the freshest, most inventive takes on regional Southern fare seven days a week with a foot-stompin’, soul-healin’ brunch on the weekends. We’ll keep a place set for you.
Online Ordering for pickup is available daily from 11 am - 9 pm.

1600 Lenox Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Biscuits$16.00
pepper jelly -two served-
Southern Street Corn$12.00
chipotle crema, farmer's cheese, fresnos, bacon
Mashed Potatoes$10.00
fresh chives
Crispy Brussels$12.00
spiced honey
Classic Buttermilk Biscuits$8.00
honey butter, house-made jam -four served-
Lewellyn's Fine Fried Chicken$26.00
1/2 of our famous bird served with honey hot sauce -available gluten free-
Mac & Cheese$14.00
five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust
St. Louis Style Pork Ribs$32.00
hickory smoked, house-made bbq sauce
Southern BLT Caesar Salad$16.00
classic Caesar salad, oven roasted tomatoes, house-made bacon, avocado, scratch cornbread croutons, fresh grated Parmesan cheese
House Fries$10.00
house-made buttermilk ranch, bacon salt
Location

Miami Beach FL

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
