Yonkers Brewing Co.

Located in downtown Yonkers, they want the brewery environment and culture to reflect how they see their hometown and they want it to be a place where the community can come together in a lively environment to celebrate what this city has to offer – culture, entertainment, history and now good beer.

HAMBURGERS

92 Main St. • $$

Avg 3.8 (439 reviews)

Popular Items

Brussel Sprouts$12.00
sprouts flashed fried and tossed with bacon and parmesan cheese
Blackened Chicken$18.00
blackened chicken, kale couscous, tossed in a chipotle vinegarette, cherry tomatoes, pickled cabbage, red onions
Mimi's Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
fried chicken tossed in a sweet hot sauce, served with bacon, chipotle aioli, IPA beer-battered waffles, pickles and cheddar cheese
Cheddar Gorge Burger$16.00
fried shallots, bacon cheddar cheese and YBC secret sauce
Loaded Nachos$11.50
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$16.75
tender short ribs served on buttery toast, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and roasted garlic aioli
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
ancho shrimp topped with salsa verde, guacamole, pickled cabbage and cilantro-lime sour cream
YB Bo Boy$16.25
fried cajun shrimp served with shredded lettuce, sweet peppers and chipotle aioli
Cheese Steak$16.00
grilled steak, onions, cheese and chimmicuri
Wings$14.00
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

92 Main St.

Yonkers NY

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
