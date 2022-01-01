Yours Truly Hudson

The Fork And Knife

No reviews yet

Fresh Scratch Made Sandwiches, Salads, Wraps, and Bowls. Dinner Specials on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Take-out, cub-side, and patio dinning.

THE Fork & Knife was officially established in 2012 but we've been cooking for our friends and family for years!! They are the ones who have sampled all the recipes and new experiments & have encouraged us to sell our dishes. ​​We believe sharing a meal is more than just the food, it's also about the company and the conversations. Some of our best memories and laughs have been at the kitchen table or out on the patio catching up with the kids or friends after those ever hectic work schedules or busy school days!! We've tried to select some of your favorites and have put them on our introductory menu. Hope you enjoy them with your family & friends as much as we have!!

