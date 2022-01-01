Go
Zazi Grill

At ZaZi, our mission is to serve classic Mediterranean recipes with a modern twist. We provide an authentic Mediterranean experience using only the finest, freshest ingredients served in a fun, casual environment. Our food is so healthy and good, you’ll leave thinking about your next visit.

2075 BLACK ROCK TURNPIKE

Location

2075 BLACK ROCK TURNPIKE

FAIRFIELD CT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
