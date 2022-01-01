Go
Zeppes Bistro of Hudson

We are a full service Italian restaurant/bar that takes reservations. We are open lunch and dinner everyday with $5 appetizers Monday-Friday 3-6 and Happy Hour 3-6 weekdays. Daily Specials Include:
Monday: Kid’s eat free.*
Tuesday: Tropical drinks $4*
Wednesday: $2 Domestic Beers*
Thursday: Martinis $5*

5843 Darrow Rd

Popular Items

House Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
Garlic Twists$4.99
Twisted dough with Aglio E Olio garlic butter. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Eggplant Parmesan$14.99
Breaded eggplant covered in marinara and cheese served with linguini, penne, or angel hair.
Build-Your-Own Pasta$11.99
Over 100 Combinations of Sauce and Pasta! & Toppings
1lb of Boneless Wings$11.99
We serve only the best wings available!
Build-Your-Own Pizza
Starting at $9.99. Traditional Pizza's come with homemade red sauce or Aglio E Olio (white sauce) and are topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana$15.99
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, linguini or penne, side salad, garlic twists.
Location

5843 Darrow Rd

Hudson OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
