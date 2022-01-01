Go
Toast
  • /
  • Bedford
  • /
  • Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile

Italian Pizzeria

320 Broadway Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
1lb of Boneless Wings$11.99
We serve only the best wings available!
Twisted JoJo"s
Lightly seasoned potatoes wedges
The Trifecta$29.99
Your choice of any three 6-cut build-your-own or specialty pizzas (Maximum of 5 toppings).
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Hand-battered. Choice of sauce
Traditional Wings$15.99
8 Jumbo Wings with choice of Sauce.
Zepperoni Rolls$5.99
Mini dough rolls stuffed with provolone + mozzarella cheeses and your choice of either pepperoni or ricotta cheese. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Build-Your-Own Pizza
Starting at $9.99. Traditional Pizza's come with homemade red sauce or Aglio E Olio (white sauce) and are topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
French Fries$3.99
Available as regular or cajun.
1/2lb of Boneless Wings$6.99
We serve only the best wings available!
See full menu

Location

320 Broadway Ave

Bedford OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fresh Lyfe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Tomato Company

No reviews yet

Family Owned Pizzeria! Fresh is an understatement! We're here to blow your taste buds away with our unique spin on Italian cuisines and much more!

SubCity

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bold Wings

No reviews yet

"Est. in 2021 we started making Cleveland's tastiest chicken wings. From our house made ranch to some creative mash-ups. rather you need catering for an event, or just hungry on a saturday night, We've got you cover.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston