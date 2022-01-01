Go
Perrysburg : Zingos

106 Louisiana Ave

Popular Items

Popular Items

Hummus$3.50
A classic Lebanese dip of pureed chick peas, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and tahini. *Gluten Free if served with veggies *Vegan
Original Gyro$8.50
Tender slices of gyro meat with lettuce, tomato, and red onion, topped with a creamy cucumber sauce.
bowl soup$6.00
Mediterranean Junk Salad$13.00
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, chick peas, diced red pepper, kalamata olives, feta cheese and crumbled pita chips. Topped with both grilled chicken and gyro meat. Served with our signature homemade creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Pick A Pair$9.75
Choose two items. A sandwich and side or a salad and side.
6 Grape Leaves$6.00
Your choice of beef and rice stuffed grape leaves or veggie grape leaves stuffed with rice, chick peas, tomato, onion, and parsley. *Gluten Free *Veggie are Vegan
Chicken Gyro$8.50
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and topped with a creamy cucumber sauce.
Kids Chicken Chunks
Grilled chicken chunks with dipping sauce, side and a drink.
Greek Salad$8.50
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, red pepper, kalamata olives, and parsley with a greek vinaigrette dressing on the side *Gluten Free
Xtra Dressing/Sauce$0.75
Location

Perysburg OH

Perysburg OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
