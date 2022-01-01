Go
Toast

Zino Ristorante

Open Monday- Sunday 5pm-9pm

27 Main Street #101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Funghi.$21.00
Wild Mushrooms, Arugula, Mozzarella, Shaved Parmigiano, Truffle Oil
*Can Be Made Gluten Free*
*Nut Free*
Salsiccia.$19.00
Housemade Sausage, Red Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Chili Oil, Rapini Pesto, Marinara
*Can Be Made Gluten Free*
*Can Be Made Nut Free*
Rigatoni.$29.00
Spicy Smoked Colorado Elk Sausage, Marinara, Caramelized Onions, Rapini, Pecorino
*Can Be Made Gluten Free*
*Nut Free*
Margherita.$18.00
Fresh Basil, Marinara, House Stretched Mozzarella.
*Can Be Made Gluten Free*
*Nut Free*
Housemade Burrata.$16.00
Housemade Burrata Cheese, Tomato Jam, Basil Pesto, Aged Balsamic, Sea Salt, Grilled Ciabatta
*Gluten Free Without Ciabatta*
*Nut Free Without Pesto*
Bianco.$20.00
Housemade Pancetta, Fontina, Gruyere, Garlic Panna, Caramelized Onions, Oregano
*Cannot Be Made Dairy Free*
*Can Be Made Gluten Free*
*Nut Free*
Gnocchi Bolognese.$28.00
House Made Potato Gnocchi, Local Colorado Beef Bolognese, Finished With Parmesan
**Cannot Be Dairy Free**
Romana.$15.00
Romaine, Gnocchi Croutons, Parmigiano, Tonnato Caesar Dressing
*Gluten Free Without Croutons*
*Dairy Free Without Tonnato Dressing*
Pappardelle.$30.00
Veal Meatballs, House Ricotta, Frico Chip, Marinara
*Meatballs Are Made With Bread Crumbs*
*Nut Free*
Arugula Salad.$15.00
Baby Arugula, Pomegranate, Goat Cheese, Shaved Fennel, Candied Pistachios, Lemon Vinaigrette
*Gluten Free*
*Nut Free Without Pistachios*
See full menu

Location

27 Main Street #101

Edwards CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Rose

No reviews yet

The Rose is a place where people gather - to unwind, to eat and to drink. Since day one, it's been our mission to provide the best locally sourced food in the Vail Valley - local when possible, global when desired, always fresh and reasonably priced. Make our bistro your go-to for any occasion: a casual spot with quality craft cocktails and house made food that celebrates the season.

Riverwalk Theater

No reviews yet

Patio Pick Up Available!

Avon Bakery & Deli

No reviews yet

Avon Bakery & Deli specializes in Organic Artisan Bread, fresh foods made to order from scratch. We offer Catering for the family or office meetings, cakes for birthday parties or stop by for a quick sandwich.

Vin 48 Restaurant Wine Bar -

No reviews yet

Buy a gift card
https://www.toasttab.com/vin-48-restaurant-wine-bar-toast-now-48-e-beaver-creek-rd

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston