Go
Toast

Zipz

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

75 N Bear Lake Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (179 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Seating
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

75 N Bear Lake Blvd

Garden City UT

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cody’s Gastro Garage - Garden City

No reviews yet

Founded in 2017 as part of the Water’s Edge Resort, Cody’s Gastro Garage has become the favorite restaurant for locals and visitors to Bear Lake! Named after Cody, our owner’s charismatic son, we’ve combined uniquely themed restaurants with delicious menus.
Our family friendly restaurants are the perfect spot for a quick meal between outdoor activities, an enjoyable breakfast or a healthy dinner. We have two locations – Garden City at the Water’s Edge Resort and Paris Idaho, across from the Tabernacle.

LaBeau's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quick 'N' Tasty

No reviews yet

Enjoy Bear Lake's famous raspberry shakes at the Quick N Tasty, home of the "Bear Lake Monster!"

LaBeau's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston