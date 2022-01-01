Go
1st Street Lounge - 119 W 1st St

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

119 W 1st St

O'Fallon, IL 62269

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

Menu

Most Popular

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
$10.49

Fried or grilled chicken, tossed with Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese. Wrapped in flour tortilla.

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
$7.99
HOUSE CHICKEN SANDWICH
$9.99

House breaded chicken breast (grilled available) with lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun. Try it Buffalo!

STEAK PHILLYCHEESE
$11.99

Seasoned steak with sautéed peppers and onions. Topped with melted provolone cheese on a hoagie bun. Try it with Chipotle sauce!

JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS (8)
$9.99

Toss in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

EGGROLLS
$6.99

Served with Sweet Chili Sauce.

JALAPENO MAC & CHEESE BITES
$6.99

Served with jalapeno ranch.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
$10.49

Tossed in your choice of medium or hot sauce. Order fried or grilled. Served with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
$9.79

Fried or Grilled chicken tossed with buffalo sauce. Served on mixed greens with shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons with your choice of dressing.

COBB CHICKEN SALAD
$10.99

Mixed greens topped with chicken (grilled or fried), hard boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, and croutons with your choice of dressing.

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

119 W 1st St, O'Fallon IL 62269

Directions

