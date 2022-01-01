Go
2Ten

2Ten is committed to providing an always welcoming experience while offering premium coffee, fresh baked pastries and delicious eats.

145 E Sunset Rd D-100

Popular Items

QUARTET SANDWICH$11.00
BRIOCHE BUN, EGG, HONEY MUSTARD, HAM & CHEDDAR
20oz SPANISH LATTE$5.25
16oz MATCHA$5.25
16oz AMERICANO$3.85
16oz HONEY LATTE$5.00
16oz SPANISH LATTE$5.00
COOKIE BUTTER$8.00
WARM COOKIE BUTTER SPREAD, FRESH STRAWBERRIES & WHIPPED CREAM
BACON & SWISS SANDWICH$11.00
BRIOCHE BUN, EGG, SMOKED BACON, SWISS CHEESE & TANGY CHIPOTLE SAUCE
GREEN CHILE & BACON SANDWICH$12.00
BRIOCHE BUN, EGG, CHUCO SAUCE, GREEN CHILE, BACON, MELTED CHEESE
16oz LATTE$4.50
Location

El Paso TX

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
