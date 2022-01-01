Go
34 Park

34 Park is a modern, fresh take on your favorite Italian dishes. We welcome you to experience our abundant portions and authentic entrees made from locally sourced ingredients. You’ll be delighted with our extensive beer, wine and craft cocktail menu, as well as our contemporary, luxe atmosphere.

PIZZA

34 Park St • $$

Avg 4.1 (809 reviews)

Popular Items

19" Simple Cheese$18.00
Or Build Your Own!
Italian Fried Chicken Tenders$17.00
herb butter or buffalo
Chicken Parmesan$30.00
breaded chicken cutlet, garlic, melted mozzarella, pomodoro sauce, over pasta
Greek Fattoush$15.00
chopped greens, feta, crispy pita, pickled banana peppers, olives, sumac dressing
Caesar$15.00
hearts of romaine, creamy dressing, parmesan, garlic croutons
Pappardelle Bolognese$30.00
beef, pork sausage, dry wine, cream, parmesan, pomodoro sauce
Arancini$15.00
crispy risotto balls, basil, mozzarella, pomodoro sauce
Simple Greens$15.00
mixed baby lettuce, vegetables, signature vinaigrette
Cheesy Garlic Bread$14.00
whipped butter, oregano, mozzarella, pomodoro sauce
12" Simple Cheese Pizza$14.00
Or Build Your Own!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

34 Park St

Andover MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

