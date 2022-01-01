6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.
Come in and enjoy!!
1140 International Pkwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1140 International Pkwy
Fredericksburg VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kukuruku VA LLC
Filipino style fried chicken, with mouth watering sides
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
Come in and enjoy!
Amy's Cafe - Fredericksburg
Come in and enjoy!
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
Fresh makes the difference!
Come in and enjoy!