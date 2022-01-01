Go
A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-

Our cozy Irish Pub makes you feel like your on the Emerald Isle itself. With great food & beverages it's the perfect place for gathering at the pub to meet with friends or order out! We have one of the best views a restaurant can ask for overlooking the waterfall of the Menomonee River & hope to see you soon!

GRILL

N88W16495 Main St • $$

Avg 4 (148 reviews)

Popular Items

Reuben$14.99
Corned Beef piled on Rye Bread with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, & Homemade Reuben Sauce
Classic Burger$11.49
Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and raw onions. Choose your cheese $.50. Add bacon $1.00.
Cheeses include: cheddar, Irish cheddar, Guinness cheese sauce, muenster, pepper jack, Swiss, and bleu cheese crumbles
Cork City Rolls$10.99
Deep Fried Rolls filled with Pepper Jack Cheese, Mashed Potatoes, and Corned Beef. Served with a side of Housemade Ruben Sauce.
Cheese Curds$11.99
We just wouldn't be an Irish Pub in Wisconsin without true classic Wisconsin deep fried cheese curds.
Guinness Cod$13.49
Irish pub equals Irish fish. Our house battered cod, cooked perfectly, served with your choice of potato and coleslaw.
AJO Cobb$10.99
lettuce chopped and topped with hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion and choice of dressing
Fish N Chips$14.99
Try it baked, fried, or dusted in our secret seasonings. and pan fried to perfection. Want a little spice? Ask to have it blackened!
AJ's Triple Decker Club Wrap$11.99
Hardwood Smoked Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Munster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo.
Boneless Wings$11.99
Deep-fried, tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with Dill Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
Sauces include: cajun (dry-rub), lemon pepper (dry-rub), bushido, Thai Sriracha, Parmesan Garlic, AJ's Sauce, Korean BBQ, Medium Sauce, Mango Habanero, Atomic, Honey Bourbon, Spicy Garlic, and Jameson.
Fried Dubliner$13.99
Irish cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon topped with a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

N88W16495 Main St

Menomonee Falls WI

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

