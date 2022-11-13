Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Main Mill

N88W16521 Main Street

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Chef's Special

Patty Melt

$14.00

Pan Seared Walleye with Cajun Seasoning

$16.00Out of stock

Pan Seared to perfection with our house Cajun Blend seasoning. Comes with your choice of side.

Garlic Herb Cheeseburger

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders

$5.00

2 Mini Burger Sliders. Can come with or without Cheese. Side of Fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

We use Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese instead of American Cheese. Comes with Side of Fries.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Side of Fries.

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Comes with Side of Fries

Kids Brat

$5.00

Comes with Side of Fries

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Featuring all beers on tap from Wisconsin only!! Wisconsin On Tap is a great place to enjoy great drinks and food. Our food menu was developed by Food Network Chef Brian Duffy and our very own Hannah Nielson. WOT is also an incredible place to watch the big game with state of the art sound and 14 TV's

Location

N88W16521 Main Street, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

