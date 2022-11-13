The Main Mill
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Featuring all beers on tap from Wisconsin only!! Wisconsin On Tap is a great place to enjoy great drinks and food. Our food menu was developed by Food Network Chef Brian Duffy and our very own Hannah Nielson. WOT is also an incredible place to watch the big game with state of the art sound and 14 TV's
Location
N88W16521 Main Street, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
