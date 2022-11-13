- Home
A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
148 Reviews
$$
N88W16495 Main St
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Popular Items
Appetizers
Irish Nachos
Pile of waffle fries topped with Guinness cheese sauce, slow cooked corned beef, banana peppers, pico de Gallo. Add guacamole - $.50
Cheese Sticks
House wonton-wrapped and fried mozzarella sticks with dill ranch or marinara.
Pretzel Nuggets
Served with Guinness cheese sauce.
Cheese Curds
We just wouldn't be an Irish Pub in Wisconsin without true classic Wisconsin deep fried cheese curds.
Boneless Wings
Deep-fried, tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with Dill Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing. Sauces include: cajun (dry-rub), lemon pepper (dry-rub), bushido, Thai Sriracha, Parmesan Garlic, AJ's Sauce, Korean BBQ, Medium Sauce, Mango Habanero, Atomic, Honey Bourbon, Spicy Garlic, and Jameson.
Claddagh Rings
Large battered onion rings. Served with Guinness Mustard.
Chicken Tenders
Made to Order Chicken Tenders, Yes, we bread your Chicken Tenders right before they are dropped into the Fryer.
Spinach Dip
Warm spinach dip served with our homemade chips.
Reuben Dip
All the favorites of a reuben sandwich in a dip served with our homemade chips.
Cork City Rolls
Deep Fried Rolls filled with Pepper Jack Cheese, Mashed Potatoes, and Corned Beef. Served with a side of Housemade Ruben Sauce.
Bone-In Wings
AJs Pizza Kitchen
Burgers
Jameson Burger
Muenster cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms, and topped with AJ's signature Jameson sauce.
Irish BBQ Burger
An amazing combo. BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, Irish cheddar cheese, bacon, and haystack onions.
Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and raw onions. Choose your cheese $.50. Add bacon $1.00. Cheeses include: cheddar, Irish cheddar, Guinness cheese sauce, muenster, pepper jack, Swiss, and bleu cheese crumbles
Turkey Burger
Mouth-watering and always good for the ol' heart. Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Have it as is or load it up with your favorite toppings!
Fried Dubliner
Irish cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon topped with a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Fighting Irishman
Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Hot Banana Peppers, and Super Hot Sauce.
AJ Burger
A Unique Burger Featured in Magazines with Rave Reviews. It's a Ruben on top of a Burger, with your choice of Side.
Entrees
Fish N Chips
Try it baked, fried, or dusted in our secret seasonings. and pan fried to perfection. Want a little spice? Ask to have it blackened!
Guinness Cod
Irish pub equals Irish fish. Our house battered cod, cooked perfectly, served with your choice of potato and coleslaw.
Chicken Baked Mac
Mac N Cheese tossed in our homemade Bechamel cheese sauce and topped with your choice of flavored chicken.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
8 breaded shrimp, deep fried to a golden brown, served with coleslaw and your choice of side.
Irish Beef Stew
Traditional Beef Stew with an Irish Twist. Slowly Braised Beef, served with Mashed Potatoes, all packed into a Sourdough Bread Bowl.
Galway City Pasta
As seen on Fox 6 Real Milwaukee, this Multi-Cultural Pasta, Corned Beef, Onions, Mushrooms Cooked in a Housemade Bourbon Cream Sauce. Served in a Warm Sourdough Bread Bowl.
Shepherds Pie
A classic Irish Dish made with ground beef, onions, carrots, peas and topped with Mash Potatoes, served in a warm bread bowl.
CNC
Kids Menu
Kids Burger
A burger patty served on a bun with a choice of side. Available for kids 12 & under
Kids Mac n Cheese
Our homemade cheese sauce with noodles. Available for kids 12 & under
Kids Fish Fry
A choice between a piece of cod or half of our signature white fish done to your child's liking, and choice of side. Available for kids 12 & under
Kids Corn Pups
Mini corn dogs with the choice of side. Available for ages 12 & under
Kids Grilled Chicken
A grilled chicken breast with the choice of a side. Available for kids 12 & under
Kids Nuggets
Chicken nuggets served with the choice of a side. Available for kids 12 & under
Hot Dog
Hot Dog in a bun w/ choice of side. Available for kids 12 & under
Kids Grilled Cheese
Salads
AJO Cobb
lettuce chopped and topped with hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion and choice of dressing
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, and croutons topped with our creamy Caesar dressing.
Side Salad
chopped lettuce topped with tomato, onion, carrot slices, cucumber, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Southwest Salad
chopped lettuce, red pepper, corn, bacon, red onion, shredded cheese, lettuce and a chicken breast. Choice of dressing sub steak for $2.50
Sandwiches
AJ's Triple Decker Club Wrap
Hardwood Smoked Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Munster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork in BBQ Sauce, topped with Haystack Onions, Served on Texas Toast.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chopped Romaine, Ranch Dressing, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Celery, Diced Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & AJ's Medium Buffalo Chicken Tenders in a flour Tortilla.
Chicken Sandwich
Build your Own Chicken Sandwich. Comes with Chicken, Bun, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, and a Choice of Side.
Cod Sandwich
Beer Battered Cod topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion on Texas Toast
Irish Grilled Cheese
Spinach Dip, Melted Provolone Cheese & Chicken served on top of Sourdough Bread.
Limerick
Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar & Irish Cheddar Cheese, Guinness Mustard, topped with Baby Greens, Tomato, Avocado & Red Onion on a Pretzel Bun.
Menomonee Falls Melt
Ham topped with Swiss Cheese & Spicy Brown Mustard.
Pig in a Wig
BBQ Pulled Pork topped with Coleslaw & Crisp Pickle Chips on a Toasted Pretzel Bun.
Rachel
Turkey piled on Rye Bread with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, & Homemade Reuben Sauce
Reuben
Corned Beef piled on Rye Bread with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, & Homemade Reuben Sauce
Reuben Quesadilla
Corned Beef, 2 bricks of Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & homemade Reuben Sauce folded in a light and Crisp Tortilla.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Hand Breaded Fried Spicy Chicken, House-made Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles, topped with Slaw.
Trad. Grilled Cheese
Sides
Build Your Own at Home
BYO Reubens
We will Give you a Loaf of Rye Bread, 1 Package of Swiss Cheese, a Pound of Kraut, a Pound of our House-made Ruben Sauce, and almost 2 Pounds of Corned Beef. This Package makes 6 Full sandwiches or 12 half Sandwiches. We will have a little Recipe Card inside to Tell you how to make the Rubens at Home!
BYO Rachels
We will Give you a Loaf of Rye Bread, 1 Package of Swiss Cheese, a Pound of Kraut, a Pound of our House-made Ruben Sauce, and almost 2 Pounds of Turkey. This Package makes 6 Full sandwiches or 12 half Sandwiches. We will have a little Recipe Card inside to Tell you how to make the Rachels at Home!
Mac N Cheese From Scratch
We will give you 18 ounces of House-made Cheese Sauce, and 36 ounces of Pasta. There will be a Recipe Card included that will tell you how we make the Mac N Cheese Here. Feeds 4-6 People
Add Ons
Add American
Add Andoullie
Add Atomic
Add Avocado
Add Bacon
Add Balsamic
Add Banger
Add BBQ
Add Black Olives
Add Blue Cheese Dressing
Add Blue Crumbles
Add Breakfast Gravy
Add Buffalo
Add Bushido
Add Caesar
Add Cheddar
Add Chicken
Add Chip Mayo
Add Cocktail Sauce
Add Corned Beef
Add Creole
Add French
Add Fried Egg
Add Garlic Parm
Add Gravy
Add Guacamole
Add Guinness Cheese
Add Guinness Mustard
Add Ham
Add Honey
Add Honey BBQ
Add Honey Bourbon
Add Honey Garlic
Add Horseradish
Add Irish Cheddar
Add Irish Jerk
Add Italian Dressing
Add Jalapenos
Add Jameson Sauce
Add Horseradish Cream Sauce
Add Marinara
Add Mayo
Add Muenster
Add Mushrooms
Add Pepperjack
Add Pickle Spear
Add Pickles
Add Portabella Pieces
Add Provolone
Add Ranch
Add Raspberry Vin
Add Reuben Sauce
Add Steak
Add Steak Sauce
Add Swiss
Add Syrup
Add Thai Sriacha
Add Tomato
Add Turkey
Add Hot Sauce
Add Red Onions
Add Sauteed Onions
Add Sour Cream
Add Mango Hab.
Add Tartar
Booze To Go
Growler 64 oz
Refill Growler 64 oz
16oz Big O'Brady
Our Signature Cocktail made with Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey and homemade ginger ale.
16oz Jack N Coke
16oz Captain & Diet
16oz Captain & Coke
16oz Jack N Diet
16oz Titos Vodka Mixer
16oz Bacardi Rum Mixer
16oz Tanqueray Gin Mixer
16oz Long Island Mixer
Family Style Meals
Shepherds Pie Pan
Ground Beef, Peas, Carrots, Onions, and our House Gravy mixed together with Mashed Potatoes on Top and Irish Cheese. All you have to do is throw it in the oven! Feeds 4-6 People
Irish Beef Stew Pan
Beef Stew, with the Veggies inside the Stew, and a Pound of Mashed Potatoes. All you have to do is warm it in the oven and serve! Feeds 4-6 People
Pulled Pork Sandwich Pan
Our BBQ Pulled Pork, House-made Slaw and Pretzel Buns. Can heat in the Crock Pot or Oven!
Build a Bar
Friday Fish Fry
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
Our cozy Irish Pub makes you feel like your on the Emerald Isle itself. With great food & beverages it's the perfect place for gathering at the pub to meet with friends or order out! We have one of the best views a restaurant can ask for overlooking the waterfall of the Menomonee River & hope to see you soon!
N88W16495 Main St, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051