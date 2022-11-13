Restaurant header imageView gallery

A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-

148 Reviews

$$

N88W16495 Main St

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Reuben
Guinness Cod

Appetizers

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$12.49

Pile of waffle fries topped with Guinness cheese sauce, slow cooked corned beef, banana peppers, pico de Gallo. Add guacamole - $.50

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$10.99

House wonton-wrapped and fried mozzarella sticks with dill ranch or marinara.

Pretzel Nuggets

Pretzel Nuggets

$10.49

Served with Guinness cheese sauce.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.99

We just wouldn't be an Irish Pub in Wisconsin without true classic Wisconsin deep fried cheese curds.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Deep-fried, tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with Dill Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing. Sauces include: cajun (dry-rub), lemon pepper (dry-rub), bushido, Thai Sriracha, Parmesan Garlic, AJ's Sauce, Korean BBQ, Medium Sauce, Mango Habanero, Atomic, Honey Bourbon, Spicy Garlic, and Jameson.

Claddagh Rings

$9.99

Large battered onion rings. Served with Guinness Mustard.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Made to Order Chicken Tenders, Yes, we bread your Chicken Tenders right before they are dropped into the Fryer.

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$10.99

Warm spinach dip served with our homemade chips.

Reuben Dip

Reuben Dip

$9.99

All the favorites of a reuben sandwich in a dip served with our homemade chips.

Cork City Rolls

Cork City Rolls

$10.99

Deep Fried Rolls filled with Pepper Jack Cheese, Mashed Potatoes, and Corned Beef. Served with a side of Housemade Ruben Sauce.

Bone-In Wings

$14.99

AJs Pizza Kitchen

BYO Pizza

$7.00

Loaded Potato Pizza

$18.00

Reuben Pizza

$16.00

Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Mac Attack Pizza

$17.00

BBQ Pork Pizza

$18.00

Meat Lovers

$18.00

Burgers

No Cheese selection needed on specialty burgers unless you are adding to the burger itself.
Jameson Burger

Jameson Burger

$13.99

Muenster cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms, and topped with AJ's signature Jameson sauce.

Irish BBQ Burger

Irish BBQ Burger

$13.99

An amazing combo. BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, Irish cheddar cheese, bacon, and haystack onions.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$11.49

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and raw onions. Choose your cheese $.50. Add bacon $1.00. Cheeses include: cheddar, Irish cheddar, Guinness cheese sauce, muenster, pepper jack, Swiss, and bleu cheese crumbles

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$12.99

Mouth-watering and always good for the ol' heart. Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Have it as is or load it up with your favorite toppings!

Fried Dubliner

$13.99

Irish cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon topped with a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Fighting Irishman

Fighting Irishman

$13.99

Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Hot Banana Peppers, and Super Hot Sauce.

AJ Burger

AJ Burger

$14.99

A Unique Burger Featured in Magazines with Rave Reviews. It's a Ruben on top of a Burger, with your choice of Side.

Entrees

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$14.99

Try it baked, fried, or dusted in our secret seasonings. and pan fried to perfection. Want a little spice? Ask to have it blackened!

Guinness Cod

Guinness Cod

$13.49

Irish pub equals Irish fish. Our house battered cod, cooked perfectly, served with your choice of potato and coleslaw.

Chicken Baked Mac

$15.99

Mac N Cheese tossed in our homemade Bechamel cheese sauce and topped with your choice of flavored chicken.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$17.99Out of stock

8 breaded shrimp, deep fried to a golden brown, served with coleslaw and your choice of side.

Irish Beef Stew

Irish Beef Stew

$16.99Out of stock

Traditional Beef Stew with an Irish Twist. Slowly Braised Beef, served with Mashed Potatoes, all packed into a Sourdough Bread Bowl.

Galway City Pasta

Galway City Pasta

$15.99

As seen on Fox 6 Real Milwaukee, this Multi-Cultural Pasta, Corned Beef, Onions, Mushrooms Cooked in a Housemade Bourbon Cream Sauce. Served in a Warm Sourdough Bread Bowl.

Shepherds Pie

Shepherds Pie

$14.50

A classic Irish Dish made with ground beef, onions, carrots, peas and topped with Mash Potatoes, served in a warm bread bowl.

CNC

Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$7.99

A burger patty served on a bun with a choice of side. Available for kids 12 & under

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.99

Our homemade cheese sauce with noodles. Available for kids 12 & under

Kids Fish Fry

$7.99

A choice between a piece of cod or half of our signature white fish done to your child's liking, and choice of side. Available for kids 12 & under

Kids Corn Pups

Kids Corn Pups

$7.99

Mini corn dogs with the choice of side. Available for ages 12 & under

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.99

A grilled chicken breast with the choice of a side. Available for kids 12 & under

Kids Nuggets

Kids Nuggets

$7.99

Chicken nuggets served with the choice of a side. Available for kids 12 & under

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$7.99

Hot Dog in a bun w/ choice of side. Available for kids 12 & under

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Salads

AJO Cobb

AJO Cobb

$10.99

lettuce chopped and topped with hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion and choice of dressing

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$10.49

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, and croutons topped with our creamy Caesar dressing.

Side Salad

$3.49

chopped lettuce topped with tomato, onion, carrot slices, cucumber, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$12.49

chopped lettuce, red pepper, corn, bacon, red onion, shredded cheese, lettuce and a chicken breast. Choice of dressing sub steak for $2.50

Sandwiches

AJ's Triple Decker Club Wrap

$11.99

Hardwood Smoked Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Munster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Pulled Pork in BBQ Sauce, topped with Haystack Onions, Served on Texas Toast.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Chopped Romaine, Ranch Dressing, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Celery, Diced Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & AJ's Medium Buffalo Chicken Tenders in a flour Tortilla.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Build your Own Chicken Sandwich. Comes with Chicken, Bun, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, and a Choice of Side.

Cod Sandwich

$11.99

Beer Battered Cod topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion on Texas Toast

Irish Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Spinach Dip, Melted Provolone Cheese & Chicken served on top of Sourdough Bread.

Limerick

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar & Irish Cheddar Cheese, Guinness Mustard, topped with Baby Greens, Tomato, Avocado & Red Onion on a Pretzel Bun.

Menomonee Falls Melt

$12.99

Ham topped with Swiss Cheese & Spicy Brown Mustard.

Pig in a Wig

$12.99

BBQ Pulled Pork topped with Coleslaw & Crisp Pickle Chips on a Toasted Pretzel Bun.

Rachel

$14.99

Turkey piled on Rye Bread with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, & Homemade Reuben Sauce

Reuben

$14.99

Corned Beef piled on Rye Bread with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, & Homemade Reuben Sauce

Reuben Quesadilla

$14.99

Corned Beef, 2 bricks of Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & homemade Reuben Sauce folded in a light and Crisp Tortilla.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Hand Breaded Fried Spicy Chicken, House-made Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles, topped with Slaw.

Trad. Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Sides

Waffle Fries

$4.99

Pub Fries

$4.99

French fries that are seasoned with our homemade seasoning.

Chips

$4.99

Our homemade, sliced, potato chips topped with parmesan cheese.

Side Salad

$3.99

Veggies

$5.99

Potato Pancakes

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Tator Tots

$4.99

Coleslaw

$2.00

Onion Straws

$5.99

Soups

Tomato Soup Cup

$4.99

French Onion Soup

$4.99

Soup De Jour Cup

$4.99

Build Your Own at Home

BYO Reubens

$45.00

We will Give you a Loaf of Rye Bread, 1 Package of Swiss Cheese, a Pound of Kraut, a Pound of our House-made Ruben Sauce, and almost 2 Pounds of Corned Beef. This Package makes 6 Full sandwiches or 12 half Sandwiches. We will have a little Recipe Card inside to Tell you how to make the Rubens at Home!

BYO Rachels

$45.00

We will Give you a Loaf of Rye Bread, 1 Package of Swiss Cheese, a Pound of Kraut, a Pound of our House-made Ruben Sauce, and almost 2 Pounds of Turkey. This Package makes 6 Full sandwiches or 12 half Sandwiches. We will have a little Recipe Card inside to Tell you how to make the Rachels at Home!

Mac N Cheese From Scratch

$25.00

We will give you 18 ounces of House-made Cheese Sauce, and 36 ounces of Pasta. There will be a Recipe Card included that will tell you how we make the Mac N Cheese Here. Feeds 4-6 People

Add Ons

Add American

$0.50

Add Andoullie

$0.50

Add Atomic

$0.50

Add Avocado

$0.50Out of stock

Add Bacon

$1.00

Add Balsamic

$0.50

Add Banger

$0.50

Add BBQ

$0.50

Add Black Olives

$0.50

Add Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Add Blue Crumbles

$0.50

Add Breakfast Gravy

$0.50

Add Buffalo

$0.50

Add Bushido

$0.50

Add Caesar

$0.50

Add Cheddar

$0.50

Add Chicken

$2.99

Add Chip Mayo

$0.50

Add Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Add Corned Beef

$3.99

Add Creole

$0.50

Add French

$0.50Out of stock

Add Fried Egg

$0.50

Add Garlic Parm

$0.50

Add Gravy

$0.50

Add Guacamole

$0.50

Add Guinness Cheese

$0.50

Add Guinness Mustard

$0.50

Add Ham

$1.99

Add Honey

$0.50

Add Honey BBQ

$0.50

Add Honey Bourbon

$0.50

Add Honey Garlic

$0.50

Add Horseradish

$0.50

Add Irish Cheddar

$0.50

Add Irish Jerk

$0.50

Add Italian Dressing

$0.50Out of stock

Add Jalapenos

$0.50

Add Jameson Sauce

$1.00

Add Horseradish Cream Sauce

$0.50

Add Marinara

$0.50

Add Mayo

$0.50

Add Muenster

$0.50

Add Mushrooms

$0.50

Add Pepperjack

$0.50

Add Pickle Spear

$0.50

Add Pickles

$0.50

Add Portabella Pieces

$1.00

Add Provolone

$0.50

Add Ranch

$0.50

Add Raspberry Vin

$0.50

Add Reuben Sauce

$0.50

Add Steak

$4.99

Add Steak Sauce

$0.50

Add Swiss

$0.50

Add Syrup

$0.50

Add Thai Sriacha

$0.50

Add Tomato

$0.50

Add Turkey

$1.99

Add Hot Sauce

$0.50

Add Red Onions

$0.50

Add Sauteed Onions

$0.50

Add Sour Cream

$0.50

Add Mango Hab.

$0.50

Add Tartar

$0.50

Booze To Go

Growler 64 oz

$20.00

Refill Growler 64 oz

$16.00

16oz Big O'Brady

$6.00

Our Signature Cocktail made with Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey and homemade ginger ale.

16oz Jack N Coke

$6.00

16oz Captain & Diet

$6.00

16oz Captain & Coke

$6.00

16oz Jack N Diet

$6.00

16oz Titos Vodka Mixer

$6.00

16oz Bacardi Rum Mixer

$6.00

16oz Tanqueray Gin Mixer

$6.00

16oz Long Island Mixer

$9.00

Family Style Meals

Shepherds Pie Pan

$40.00

Ground Beef, Peas, Carrots, Onions, and our House Gravy mixed together with Mashed Potatoes on Top and Irish Cheese. All you have to do is throw it in the oven! Feeds 4-6 People

Irish Beef Stew Pan

$45.00

Beef Stew, with the Veggies inside the Stew, and a Pound of Mashed Potatoes. All you have to do is warm it in the oven and serve! Feeds 4-6 People

Pulled Pork Sandwich Pan

$45.00

Our BBQ Pulled Pork, House-made Slaw and Pretzel Buns. Can heat in the Crock Pot or Oven!

Build a Bar

Build a Burger Family Package

$40.00

Build your own Burger at Home!

Build a Chicken Sandwich Builder

$30.00

Build your own Chicken Sandwich at Home!

Friday Fish Fry

Includes 10 Pieces of Cod, a Jar of Tarter, a Jar of Slaw, Lemon Wedges and your Choice of Side

Bucket Of Cod

$50.00

Includes 10 Pieces of Cod, a Jar of Tarter, a Jar of House-made Slaw, Lemon Wedges and Choice of Side

Foods

Pizzas

$120.00

Salad

$40.00

Garlic Bread

$30.00

Drinks

Beer Pitchers

$48.00

Soda Pitchers

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Our cozy Irish Pub makes you feel like your on the Emerald Isle itself. With great food & beverages it's the perfect place for gathering at the pub to meet with friends or order out! We have one of the best views a restaurant can ask for overlooking the waterfall of the Menomonee River & hope to see you soon!

Website

Location

N88W16495 Main St, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Directions

