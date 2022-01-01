Go
Toast

Adler's

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

113 Ambersweet Way • $

Avg 4.9 (1167 reviews)

Popular Items

Coke Bottle$2.25
BOURBON BBQ$8.00
Grilled Whiskey Onions, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Bourbon BBQ Sauce.
TWITTY$8.00
Caramelized Pineapple, Bacon, American Cheese, Mayo.
ITALIAN$8.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli.
Spicy Fried Cauliflower$6.50
6.5 ounces of cauliflower with a special spicy breading fried to just the right amount of crisp.
Fountain Soda$2.25
BAD HOMBRE$8.00
Grilled Whiskey Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar.
CLASSIC$8.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, American Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard.
JALAPENO FIRE CRACKERS$6.50
Fire Roasted Jalapeno & Pepper Jack Cheese Wrapped in an Egg Roll Wrap with a side of Ranch.
HAND CUT FRIES$4.25
Fresh, hand cut Idaho potatoes fried to perfection
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

113 Ambersweet Way

Davenport FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizzanos Pizza Davenport

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

1845 Taphouse

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Blue Marlin Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston