Ah-Sigh-E Owasso

Come in and enjoy! Our dairy-free acai bowls and smoothies are so good anytime of the day. All are refined sugar free featuring local honey or agave and our bowls start out with our homemade granola. Tons of gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, vegan and vegetarian options
9530 N 129th E Ave SUITE 104
Popular Items
|BORA BORA BOWL
Take your mouth on a vacation! Made with our Tropical Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, mango, banana, flax seed, coconut flakes and raw local honey! Dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|SUNSHINE STATE
A tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our Tropica Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, strawberry, banana, sunflower seeds, hemp hearts and raw local honey! Sunshine for your mouth on a vacation and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|THE BRAIN BOWL
Our smartest option loaded with brain nutrition made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, walnuts, flax seed, hemp hearts, chia seeds, almond slices, peanut butter and raw local honey! So smart and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|You Do You (pick 1 blend and 5 toppings)
Pick your favorite blend and your 5 favorite toppings.
|RAM BOWL
Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, strawberry, banana, cacao nibs, hemp hearts and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|NUTTY CACAO
Love chocolate, love nuts? You'll love the Nutty Cacao! Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana, cacao nibs, cashews, almond slices and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|NUTTY PROFFESOR
Made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana slices, cashews, almonds slices, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So nutty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|CHERRY BOMB
Made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with dark sweet cherries, banana slices, chia seeds, almonds slices, cacao nibs and raw local honey! The bomb and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|DRAGON BERRY
A BERRY and tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our DRAGON Blend (in the blend is dragon fruit, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with blueberries, strawberry, dark sweet cherries, gogi berries and raw local honey! berrylicious and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|RED, WHITE & BLUE
|$7.00
Our most popular bowl made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, hemp hearts, chia seeds, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So good and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan with agave instead of honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
Location
9530 N 129th E Ave SUITE 104
OWASSO OK
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
