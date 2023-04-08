Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baja Jacks Burrito shack Owasso

review star

No reviews yet

9045 N. 121st E Ave #100

Owasso, OK 74055

Regular Menu

Appetizers

White Queso - Cup

$3.49

Goes great with the Chips and Salsa Bar

White Queso - Bowl

$8.99

Goes great with the Chips and Salsa Bar

Holy Guacamole! - Cup

$3.49

Famous Avocado dip mixed with Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Lime juice

Holy Guacamole! - Bowl

$8.99

Famous Avocado dip mixed with Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Lime juice

Loaded Queso

$6.49

Refried Beans and Chorizo Sausage topped with our White Queso and fresh Cilantro

16 oz Salsa

$4.99

Choose your favorite salsa. Includes 2 bags of Chips

Salsa To Go

Baja Favorites

Nachos Platter

$8.99

Fresh Chips smothered in our White Queso and covered with your choice of Shredded Chicken, Carnitas Pork, Carne Asada Steak, or Vegetarian Black Beans. Topped off with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapenos, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Sour Cream and Holy Guacamole!

Cheezy Quesadilla

$7.49

Giant Tortilla filled with a ton of Mixed Cheese, folded and Grilled. Served with Holy Guacamole, Sour cream, and Pico de Gallo.

Meaty Quesadilla

$8.99

Giant Tortilla filled with a ton of Mixed Cheese, folded and Grilled. Served with Holy Guacamole, Sour cream, and Pico de Gallo.

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.49

Giant Tortilla filled with a ton of Mixed Cheese, Fajita Peppers, Fajita Onions and Mushrooms, then folded and Grilled. Served with Holy Guacamole, Sour cream, and Pico de Gallo.

Anaheim Relleno

$7.49

Poblano Pepper stuffed with Shredded Chicken, Cilantro Rice, Fajita Peppers and topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese

Taco Salad

$7.49

Crispy Tortilla shell filled with Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Diced Onion, Jalapenos, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Sour Cream and Holy Guacamole. Creamy Lime Dressing served on the side.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.49

Homemade Chicken Broth with Mexi-Rice, Chicken and Tortilla Strips

Taco Time

Pick 1 Taco

$3.99

Pick 2 Tacos

$6.99

Mix and Match your favorite Tacos

Pick 3 Tacos

$8.99

Mix and Match your favorite Tacos

Rosarito Rolled Tacos

$7.49

Shredded Chicken rolled up in Corn Tortillas and fried crispy. Served with Monterrey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, and Holy Guacamole!

Flautas

$7.49

Spicy Shredded Beef rolled up in Flour Tortillas and fried crispy. Topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese, Shredded Lettuce and Sour Cream

Kids Menu

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.99

For guests 12 & under

Kids Nachos

$3.99

For guests 12 & under

Kids Quesadilla

$3.99

For guests 12 & under

Kids Dedos (Chicken Fingers)

$3.99

For guests 12 & under

Kids BYOB To Go

$5.99

For guests 12 & under

BYOB

BYOB To Go

$9.95

Build Your Own Baja! Pick the items you love and we will build it for you

Burrito Shack

La Posta Burrito

$7.99

Spicy Shredded Beef, Refried Beans, Fajita Peppers, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Pepper Jack Cheese all stuffed in a giant Flour Tortilla

Calexico Chicken Burrito

$7.99

Shredded Chicken Cilantro Rice, Fajita Peppers, Grilled Mushrooms, Shredded Lettuce, Holy Guacamole!, Sour Cream, and White Queso all stuffed in a giant Flour Tortilla

Pork Verde Burrito

$7.99

Spicy Pork Verde, Black Beans, Cilantro Rice, Fajita Onions, Cotija Cheese and Creamy Lime sauce stuffed in a giant Flour Tortilla

Del Mar Burrito

$7.99

Shrimp, Surimi Crab, Cilantro Rice, Monterrey Jack Cheese and Pico de Gallo stuffed in a giant Flour Tortilla

Carne Asada Steak Burrito

$8.99

Tender Marinated Carne Asada Steak, Holy Guacamole!, and Pico de Gallo all wrapped up in a giant Flour Tortilla

Chorizo & Egg Burrito

$7.99

Spicy Mexican Sausage cooked with Egg and then wrapped in a giant Flour Tortilla with Refried Beans and Monterrey Jack Cheese

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.99

Traditional favorite done better than ever with our slow cooked Refried Beans and Monterrey Jack Cheese in a giant Flour Tortilla

Cali-Okie Burrito

$8.99

The famous California Burrito with an Oklahoma twist! Carne Asada Steak, French Fries, White Queso, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream in a giant Flour Tortilla

Veggie Burrito

$6.99

Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Fajita Onions, Fajita Peppers, Grilled Mushrooms, Cotija Cheese, fresh Cilantro, Holy Guacamole!, Creamy Lime Sauce and Pico de Gallo all wrapped up in a giant Wheat Tortilla

Drinks

Fountain

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

Water

Package

Life Water

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Pepsi Glass

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.25

Grape Crush

$2.25

Jarritos

$2.50

Rockstar Energy Drink

$3.00

20 oz Bottles

$3.25

Sides Menu

Sides

Side of Meat

$2.95

Double Meat

$2.95

4 Small Corn Tortillas

$1.00

2 6" Flour Tortillas

$1.00

12" Flour Tortilla

$0.75

Side of Beans

$1.00

Side of Rice

$1.00

Beans & Rice

$1.00

Side of French Fries

$1.25

Side of Yogurt

$1.00

Side of Apples

$1.00

2 Bags of Chips

$1.00

16 oz Rice

$3.00

16 oz Beans

$3.00

Salsa To Go

Salsa To Go

Retail

Baja Mug

$6.00

Retail T-Shirt

$10.00

Hat

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9045 N. 121st E Ave #100, Owasso, OK 74055

Directions

