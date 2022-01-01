Ajisen Ramen - Temple City
Come in and enjoy!
RAMEN • NOODLES
9202 Las Tunas Dr • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9202 Las Tunas Dr
Temple City CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Ahipoki CA
Fresh Cut Daily!
Thank you for your patronage!
The Ahipoki Team
Phoenix Kitchen
Southeast Asian drinks, food and desserts. Serving Temple City since 2014. Welcome!
HAYATOBI Restaurant
Thank you for dining with us! Come back again!