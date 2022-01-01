Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tea Station 5700 ROSEMEAD BLVD, SUITE 102

review star

No reviews yet

5700 ROSEMEAD BLVD, SUITE 102

TEMPLE CITY, CA 91801

Hand Crafted Ice Tea 调味茶

Bubble Green Tea 泡沫綠茶

$5.25+

Bubble Black Tea 泡沫紅茶

$5.25+

Mango Green Tea 芒果綠茶

$6.00+

Mango Black Tea 芒果紅茶

$6.00+

Passion Fruit Green Tea 百香果綠茶

$6.00+

Passion Fruit Black Tea 百香果紅茶

$6.00+

Peach Green Tea 水蜜桃綠茶

$6.00+

Peach Black Tea 水蜜桃紅茶

$6.00+

Rose Green Tea 玫瑰綠茶

$6.00+

Rose Black Tea 玫瑰紅茶

$6.00+

Lychee Green Tea 荔枝綠茶

$6.00+

Winter Melon Green Tea 冬之綠

$6.00+

Dragon Fruit Green Tea 火龍果綠茶

$6.00+

Honey Green Tea 蜂蜜綠茶

$6.50+

Honey Black Tea 蜂蜜紅茶

$6.50+

Chrysanthemum Tea 菊花茶

$6.50+

Caffeine Free.

Osmanthus Oolong Tea 桂花烏龍茶

$6.50+

King's Tea 913 冰913茶王

$6.50+

Shine Grape Four Season Oolong Tea 葡萄四季春烏龍茶

$6.50+

Peach Red Jade Black Tea 水蜜桃紅玉紅茶

$6.50+

Mixed Fruit Tea 水果茶

$6.50+

Honey Lemon Passion Fruit Green Tea 蜂蜜檸檬百香果綠茶

$6.50+

Plum Green Tea 梅子绿茶

$6.50+

Lunch Special Green Tea 商业绿茶

$0.00+

Lunch Special Black Tea 商业红茶

$0.00+

Hand Crafted Milk Tea 調味奶茶

Boba Milk Tea 波霸奶茶

$6.25+

Boba Milk Green Tea 波霸奶绿

$6.25+

Milk Tea 奶茶

$5.50+

Milk Green Tea 奶綠

$5.50+

Thai Tea 泰式奶茶

$6.25+

Almond Milk Tea 杏仁奶茶

$6.25+

Rose Milk Tea 玫瑰奶茶

$6.25+

Rose Milk Green Tea 玫瑰奶綠

$6.25+

Brown Sugar Milk Tea 黑糖奶茶

$6.25+

Taro Milk Drink 芋頭沙奶

$6.25+

Caffeine Free.

Honeydew Milk Drink 哈密瓜沙奶

$6.25+

Royal Milk Tea 皇家奶茶

$6.25+

Wintermelon Milk Tea 冬瓜奶茶

$6.25+

Iced Coffee 特調咖啡

$6.50+

913 King's Milk Tea 冰913奶茶

$7.00+

Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea 桂花乌龙奶茶

$7.00+

Brown Sugar Boba Fresh Milk 黑糖波霸鮮奶

$6.50+

Caffeine Free.

Matcha Ice Cream Milk Green Tea 抹茶冰淇淋奶綠

$7.00+

Honey milk tea 蜂蜜奶茶

$6.75+

Honey milk green tea 蜂蜜奶绿

$6.75+

Snow Ice 雪泥

Taro snow ice 芋頭雪泥

$6.75+

Honeydew snow ice 哈密瓜雪泥

$6.75+

Mango snow ice 芒果雪泥

$6.75+

Passion Fruit snow ice 百香果雪泥

$6.75+

Strawberry Snow Ice 草莓雪泥

$6.75+

Jelly Ice 鑽石冰

Passion Fruit jelly ice百香果

$7.00+

Mango jelly ice芒果

$7.00+

Lychee jelly ice 荔枝

$7.00+

Strawberry jelly ice 草莓钻石冰

$7.00+

Pineapple jelly ice 凤梨钻石冰

$7.00+

Shaved Ice 刨冰

Shaved Ice 刨冰

$9.50

Mango shaved ice 芒果刨冰

$11.00

Seasonal Fruit Tea 果茶

Fresh Lemon Green Tea 鮮綠檸檬茶

$6.50+

Pineapple Green Tea 鳳梨綠茶

$6.50+

Orange Green Tea 柳橙綠茶

$6.50+

Fresh Fruit Black Tea 鮮果紅茶

$7.50

One Size

Fresh Fruit Oolong Tea 鮮果烏龍茶

$7.50

One size.

Watermelon juice

$6.50+

Cold Brew Tea 冷泡茶

Cold Brew x1

$8.00

Cold Brew x4

$25.00

Osmanthus Oolong 桂花烏龍茶

$8.00

Pearl Jasmine Tea 珍珠茉莉

$8.00

913 King's Tea 清香茶王

$8.00

919 King's Tea 濃香茶王

$8.00

Shine Grape Four Season Oolong Tea 葡萄四季春烏龍

$8.00

Peach Red Jade Black Tea 水蜜桃紅玉紅茶

$8.00

Milky Oolong 奶香烏龍

$8.00

Hot Tea 热茶

Hot Jasmine Green Tea 熱綠茶

$5.50+

Hot Black Tea 熱紅茶

$5.50+

Hot Mango Black Tea 熱芒果紅茶

$6.25+

Hot Ginger Tea 熱薑茶

$6.50+

Hot Mixed Fruit Tea 熱水果茶

$8.75

One Size.

Hot Chrysanthemum Tea 熱菊花茶

$8.75

One Size.

Hot Fresh Lemon Green Tea 熱鮮檸檬綠茶

$8.75

One Size.

Hot Kumquat Green Tea 熱金桔檸檬綠茶

$8.75

One Size. Caffeine Free Option Available.

Hot Longan Jujube Tea 热桂圆红枣茶

$8.75

One Size.

Hot Honey Ginseng Tea 熱蜂蜜人參茶

$8.75

One Size.

Hot Milk Tea 熱奶茶

Hot Boba Milk Tea 热波霸奶茶

$6.50

Hot Boba Milk Green Tea 热波霸奶绿

$6.50

Hot Milk Tea 熱奶茶

$5.75+

Hot Milk Green Tea 熱奶綠

$5.75+

Hot Almond Milk Tea 熱杏仁奶茶

$6.50+

Hot Brown Sugar Milk Tea 熱黑糖奶茶

$6.50+

Hot Rose Milk Tea 熱玫瑰奶茶

$6.50+

Hot Taro Milk Tea 熱芋頭奶茶

$6.50+

Hot Thai Tea 熱泰式奶茶

$6.50+

Hot 913 King's Milk Tea 熱913奶茶

$7.25+

Hot Osmanthus Oolong Tea 熱桂花烏龍奶茶

$7.25+

Hot House Coffee 熱特調咖啡

$7.25+

Hot Dessert 熱甜湯品

Hot Grass Jelly 熱燒仙草

$8.25

Hot Red Bean Soup with Rice Balls 紅豆湯圓

$8.25

Hot Red Bean Soup with Taro Balls 紅豆芋圓

$8.25

Snacks 點心

Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞

$9.50

Fried Chicken Wings 炸雞翅

$9.50

Fried Tofu 炸豆腐

$9.50

Plum Sweet Potato Fries 梅香地瓜條

$8.50

Fried Wonton 炸餛飩

$9.25

Spicy Wonton 紅油炒手

$9.50

Green Onion Pancake with Egg 蔥油餅加蛋

$7.75

Fried Sesame Balls 芝麻球

$9.00

12 Pieces.

Takoyaki 章魚燒

$10.00

Night Market Sausage (On Stick) 夜市烤香腸

$4.25

One piece per order.

Taiwanese Sausage (Sliced) 烤香腸

$9.00

Fried Squid Balls 炸花枝丸

$9.25

Sweet Butter Toast 奶油奶酥厚片吐司

$6.25

Sweet Milk Toast 煉奶厚片吐司

$5.75

Chicken steak 炸鸡排

$10.00

Meal Comble 加套餐

$6.00

Meal 套餐

Pork Stew Meal 台式魯肉套餐

$17.00

Pickle Ground Pork Meal 瓜子肉燥套餐

$17.00

Sausage Meal 夜市香腸套餐

$17.00

Braised Pork Chop Meal 魯排骨套餐

$18.00

Beef Stew Meal 牛肉套餐

$17.50

Spiced Chicken Meal 紅燒雞套餐

$17.00

Beef Bowl Meal 牛丼套餐

$16.00

Spiced Pork Knuckles Meal 茶香猪脚饭

$17.75

Beef Stew noodle 茶香牛肉面

$16.25

Wonton noodle soup 茶香混沌面

$16.00

Meatballs with bean noodleL 贡丸冬粉汤

$16.00

Pork Stew Dry Noodle 魯肉乾拌麵

$11.75

Pickle Pork Dry Noodle 瓜子肉燥乾拌麵

$11.75

Instant noodle with egg 泡面加蛋

$9.75

White Rice 加白饭

$1.50
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5700 ROSEMEAD BLVD, SUITE 102, TEMPLE CITY, CA 91801

