Go
Toast

Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

1640 Bonanza Dr • $

Avg 4.3 (639 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1640 Bonanza Dr

Park City UT

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria

No reviews yet

"Park City's Choice Pizzeria and Neighborhood Bistro" featuring incredible wood-fired pizzas, salads, sandwiches, pasta and entrees. Serving Lunch and dinner with a full bar, outstanding wine list and draught beer. Come check out Park City's best pizza and most affordable restaurant. Plenty of free parking and gorgeous outdoor dining in the Prospector area. Great for families. Ask about daily lunch and dinner specials.

The Bridge Café and Grill

No reviews yet

Breakfast All Day and Lunch.

Banchan: American Izakaya

No reviews yet

At Banchan we seek to embrace the integration of Asian flavors and traditions with American cooking. Our casual bar and grill setting incorporates many Japanese-American classics, but also expect to find notes of our passion for Chinese, midwestern barbecue, Thai, and of course Korean cooking—with an emphasis on small plate, or Banchan style portions.

High West Distillery & Saloon

No reviews yet

Utah’s first legal distillery since 1870, High West's passion is crafting delicious and distinctive whiskeys and helping people appreciate whiskey all in the context of our home, the American West. High West Distillery & Saloon in historic Old Town Park City, the world’s only ski-in gastro distillery that was voted “Best Park City Restaurant” by readers of City Weekly. It has received multiple accolades including a nomination for Best Bar by the James Beard Foundation, and a top-10 ranking on The Daily Meal’s list of 150 Best Bars in America.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston