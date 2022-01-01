Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
1640 Bonanza Dr • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1640 Bonanza Dr
Park City UT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria
"Park City's Choice Pizzeria and Neighborhood Bistro" featuring incredible wood-fired pizzas, salads, sandwiches, pasta and entrees. Serving Lunch and dinner with a full bar, outstanding wine list and draught beer. Come check out Park City's best pizza and most affordable restaurant. Plenty of free parking and gorgeous outdoor dining in the Prospector area. Great for families. Ask about daily lunch and dinner specials.
The Bridge Café and Grill
Breakfast All Day and Lunch.
Banchan: American Izakaya
At Banchan we seek to embrace the integration of Asian flavors and traditions with American cooking. Our casual bar and grill setting incorporates many Japanese-American classics, but also expect to find notes of our passion for Chinese, midwestern barbecue, Thai, and of course Korean cooking—with an emphasis on small plate, or Banchan style portions.
High West Distillery & Saloon
Utah’s first legal distillery since 1870, High West's passion is crafting delicious and distinctive whiskeys and helping people appreciate whiskey all in the context of our home, the American West. High West Distillery & Saloon in historic Old Town Park City, the world’s only ski-in gastro distillery that was voted “Best Park City Restaurant” by readers of City Weekly. It has received multiple accolades including a nomination for Best Bar by the James Beard Foundation, and a top-10 ranking on The Daily Meal’s list of 150 Best Bars in America.