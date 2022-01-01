Go
Sushi & Japanese

Yuki Yama Sushi

Open today 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

3208 Reviews

$$$

586 Main St

Park City, UT 84060

Popular Items

# Of Diners
Help us limit waste by letting us know how many diners you have. You can also note allergies here or you can note it on individual items!
Shrimp Maki GF$13.00
tempura shrimp, spicy sauce, cucumber, avocado, sweet soy sauce
Pork Gyoza$16.00
5 pan seared house pork & cabbage dumplings, soy chili dipping sauce
Mr. Miyagi GF$23.00
red & snow crab, yellowtail, rolled in avocado, topped with tuna poke, sweet soy sauce
Miso Soup GF$5.00
shiro miso broth, wakame seaweed, scallions, tofu
California GF$13.00
red & snow crab, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Tuna GF$14.00
spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, sprouts
Green Hornet GF$19.00
spicy tuna, tempura shishito peppers, avocado, cilantro jalapeno aioli
Edamame GF$6.00
boiled soy bean pods, sea salt
Sake Nigiri$9.00
salmon, lemon GF
Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Location

586 Main St, Park City UT 84060

