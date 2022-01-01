Go
Toast

Hearth and Hill

Enjoy our fresh and convenient curbside take-out. Enter promo code TAKEOUT20 to receive 20% off your take-out items! Family meals and retail not included.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1153 Center Drive • $$

Avg 4.5 (2280 reviews)

Popular Items

Brick Chicken$29.00
smoked cheddar grits, brussels sprouts, turnips, pan jus
Pork Gyoza$13.00
soy dipping sauce
Refuel Salad$17.00
almond, apple, beet, cranberry, brown rice, yam, ranui gardens greens, pomegranate vinaigrette
Truffle Mac & Cheese$16.00
gruyère, bacon, bread crumb, chive
Hawaiian Ahi Poke Bowl*$29.00
sushi rice, salted cucumber, avocado, edamame, watermelon, grapefruit ponzu, togarashi aioli
Beer Battered Cauliflower$14.00
carolina gold sauce, chive, chive oil
H & H Burger*$18.00
desert mountain beef, lettuce, tomato, pimento cheese, soft bun, fries
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, kohlrabi, crouton, parmesan
Cheddar Biscuits$10.00
honey butter, cracked pepper
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1153 Center Drive

Park City UT

Sunday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Monday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Thursday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Friday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Saturday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Park City Coffee Roasters

No reviews yet

13 Years "Best Coffee in Town"
Thank you

Park City Brewing

No reviews yet

A brewpub serving local beers & delicious upscale BBQ.

Hill's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vessel Kitchen

No reviews yet

Any restaurant can make you full. Vessel is about feeling better. Honest ingredients. New flavors. Seasonal selections. Even if it’s a quick stop, enjoy a great meal and put your day, and your hunger, in time-out. Pause - Refuel - Reconnect. Come as you are, leave feeling renewed and ready for what’s next.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston