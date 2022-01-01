Silver Star Cafe

Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria

No reviews yet

"Park City's Choice Pizzeria and Neighborhood Bistro" featuring incredible wood-fired pizzas, salads, sandwiches, pasta and entrees. Serving Lunch and dinner with a full bar, outstanding wine list and draught beer. Come check out Park City's best pizza and most affordable restaurant. Plenty of free parking and gorgeous outdoor dining in the Prospector area. Great for families. Ask about daily lunch and dinner specials.

