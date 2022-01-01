Go
Banner picView gallery

All About Sushi

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

26921 Sierra Hwy

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

26921 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita CA 91321

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sen Noodle House
orange star5.0 • 113
18350 Soledad Canyon Rd. Unit A Santa Clarita, CA 91387
View restaurantnext
Wicked Chicken Wings - Santa Clarita
orange star4.4 • 1,017
26583 Golden Valley Road Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurantnext
Plate Therapy Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
26306 Diamond Place 102 Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurantnext
Plate Therapy Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 50
26306 Ferry Ct 102 Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurantnext
The Daily Harvest Cafe & Juicery
orange starNo Reviews
22722 Lyons Ave. #6 Newhall, CA 91321
View restaurantnext
Rustic Burger House - 24480 Main Street suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
24480 Main Street suite 100 Newhall, CA 91321
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Clarita

It's Boba Time - Newhall
orange star4.5 • 893
23426 Lyons Ave Santa Clarita, CA 91321
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Santa Clarita

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All About Sushi

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston