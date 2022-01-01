Go
Almost Home Restaurant and Bar

Long admired locally and regionally Almost Home's food is all about freshness, innovation and inspiration. We use only the highest quality ingredients, locally sourced when available. Our delicious food and friendly staff will make you feel like you are "Almost Home."

17 West Franklin

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Almost Home Burger$11.00
fresh angus beef, grilled, LTO
Chicken Bites$8.00
fried nuggets, ranch
Perrier Sparkling Water$2.25
House Salad (gf)$5.00
fresh greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, sprouts, pumpkin seeds
Harvest Salad, Chicken (gf)$12.00
granny smith apple slices, dried cranberries, gorgonzola cheese, sugared pecans, raspberry vinaigrette
Tea Room Original Chicken Salad$9.00
made from scratch: white and dark chicken, celery, onion, red grapes, slivered almonds, special sauce, wheatberry bread
Grilled Chicken Club Panini$14.00
bacon, honey dijon, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, tandoori Naan
Garlic Cheese Curds$11.00
garlic white cheddar cheese, bistro sauce
Hand Breaded Tenderloin$12.00
panko breaded, fried, LTO
Large Soup$5.75
Location

17 West Franklin

Greencastle IN

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
