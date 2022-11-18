Mulligan's - Rolling Meadows Golf Course imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Mulligan's - Rolling Meadows Golf Course

review star

No reviews yet

4120 N Mt Carmel Rd

Gosport, IN 47433

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Friendly Restaraunt with a beautiful view of Rolling Meadows Golf Course. Come in and enjoy!

Location

4120 N Mt Carmel Rd, Gosport, IN 47433

Directions

Gallery
Mulligan's - Rolling Meadows Golf Course image

Similar restaurants in your area

Civilian Brewing Corps
orange star4.7 • 168
14 N Washington St Spencer, IN 47460
View restaurantnext
Orbit Room - Bloomington
orange starNo Reviews
107 North College Ave Suite 001 Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant - Bloomington
orange star3.9 • 743
620 W Kirkwood Ave Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Upland Bloomington
orange starNo Reviews
350 West 11th Street Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Janko's Little Zagreb
orange star4.6 • 3,893
223 W 6th St Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
1316 E 3rd Street Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Gosport
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)
Sullivan
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston