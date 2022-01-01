Go
Toast

Alpha Koney Island

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1188 Jackson Crossing • $

Avg 4.5 (841 reviews)

Popular Items

Coney Island Hot Dog$2.99
Topped with warm chili, mustard, and onions.
Country Farm Omelette$10.99
Ham, bacon, onions, green peppers, and American cheese topped with sausage gravy.
Greek Salad$7.49
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, olives, pepperoncinis, and feta cheese served with Greek Dressing.
Cheese Fries Side$3.88
Greek Gyro$8.85
Seasoned gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce on a pita.
Greek Chicken Salad$9.49
Our most popular salad! Greek salad topped with grilled chicken breast.
Baklava$3.99
Gyro Platter$12.99
Double meat gyro
with fries & a soft drink.
Ranch Chicken Wrap$9.65
Chicken breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing on a pita.
Coney Platter$7.49
Two Coney Island hot dogs served with fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1188 Jackson Crossing

Jackson MI

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Los Tres Amigos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Los Tres Amigos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ogma Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Community chill spot with house-brewed beers and killer food. Now open in downtown Jackson, Michigan.

Jackson Coney Island

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston