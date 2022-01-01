Go
Al's New York Cafe image

Al's New York Cafe

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

4338 Reviews

$

1673 Irvine Ave B

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

16” X-Large Pizza$17.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

1673 Irvine Ave B, Costa Mesa CA 92627

Directions

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Al's New York Cafe

orange star4.6 • 4338 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston