Amante Pizza & Pasta
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
21 Liberty Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Menu
Popular Items
Deep fried with choice of Thai, BBQ, Hot, Boom Boom sauce or Old Bay. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch
Rich mozzarella cheese sticks covered in a delectable, crisp batter, fried golden and gooey. Served with marinara
Boneless “wing” fried golden brown, served Hot, BBQ, with Boom Boom Sauce, or Thai peanut sauce
Chopped breaded chicken, romaine, green peppers, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg & honey mustard dressing
Mozzarella & pizza sauce
Mozzarella & pizza sauce
Mozzarella & pizza sauce
Lettuce, tomatoes, raw or fried onions, mayo & provolone on a fresh baked 8” Milano roll. Served with Fries
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, raw or fried onions & provolone on a fresh baked 8” Milano roll. Served with Fries
Spaghetti served in our homemade marinara or meat sauce. * Also available in Gluten Free | marinara or meat sauce
Appetizers
Baked potatoes halves loaded with Cheddar, bacon & chives, served with sour cream
Chopped tomatoes, fresh basil & feta mixed with EVOO on ciabatta bread
Oil base, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil
Deep fried with choice of Thai, BBQ, Hot, Boom Boom sauce or Old Bay. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch
Deep fried beer battered onion rings, served with bleu cheese or ranch
(1lb.) Served with lemon wedges & creole cocktail sauce
Butterfly shrimp breaded with coconut flakes served with apricot chipotle dressing
2 Grilled tortillas stuffed with mozzarella & Cheddar, served with sour cream & salsa
Deep fried, served with your choice of dressing
Jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese, rolled in breading & fried to perfection
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
Breaded shrimp glazed with tangy Boom Boom sauce
A baked blend of the finest cheese & lumps of crab meat. Served with pita bread.
3 Homemade meatballs with marinara & Parmesan
With a side of BBQ sauce
Served with Feta or Gravy
A full pound of mussels prepared with your choice of white wine butter sauce or marinara served with garlic bread
Rich mozzarella cheese sticks covered in a delectable, crisp batter, fried golden and gooey. Served with marinara
8 oz. sesame seed crusted tuna steak & sesame ginger dressing
Tortilla chips topped with Cheddar, mozzarella, olives, onions, tomatoes & jalapeno peppers, served with salsa & sour cream
Beer battered & deep fried served with zesty chipotle ranch dressing & fries
Cheese blend & Chicken Breast. Served with pita bread.
Pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & mozzarella
Deep-fried beer-battered green beans, served with chipotle ranch
Boneless “wing” fried golden brown, served Hot, BBQ, with Boom Boom Sauce, or Thai peanut sauce
Topped with feta, mozzarella & Parmesan, served with marinara
Salads
Fresh romaine, lemon wedges, freshly grated parmesan & croutons
Romaine hearts, feta, sliced red onions, green peppers, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, cucumbers, Greek olives, pepperoncini peppers & artichoke hearts served with our own homemade chef dressing topped with shredded pepperoni, Canadian bacon & salami
Chopped breaded chicken, romaine, green peppers, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg & honey mustard dressing
Grilled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce over romaine hearts, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, hard-boiled eggs & chunky blue cheese dressing
Romaine hearts, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese & your choice of dressing
Sesame seed crusted tuna steak, spring mix, romaine hearts, tomatoes, pineapple chunks, corn topped with sliced roasted almonds & sesame-ginger dressing
Mixed spring greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, feta, Kalamata olives & our homemade house dressing, topped with hardboiled eggs
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, freshly grated Parmesan topped with our homemade house dressing
Romaine hearts, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini & feta, topped with our own house dressing
Mixed spring greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese & our raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Sides
Fresh romain, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, and mozzarella with your House dressing
Fresh romaine, lemon wedges, fresh grated Parmesan & croutons
Romaine hearts, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & feta, topped with our own house dressing
Small 10 Pizzas
Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side
Prosciutto, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, fresh basil & shredded pepperoni
Fresh basil, oregano, fresh garlic, tomatoes, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese
Olive oil & garlic base, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, roasted garlic, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, feta & fresh basil
Mozzarella & pizza sauce
Prosciutto, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes & roasted garlic
Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage & real bacon
Baby spinach, ricotta cheese, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & Parmesan
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, feta, fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, spinach, Canadian bacon & shredded pepperoni
Olive oil and garlic base, chicken breast, spinach, green peppers & red onions topped with Thai peanut sauce & fresh cilantro
Medium 12 Pizzas
Olive oil and garlic base, chicken breast, spinach, green peppers & red onions topped with Thai peanut sauce & fresh cilantro
Mozzarella & pizza sauce
Fresh basil, oregano, fresh garlic, tomatoes, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, feta, fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, spinach, Canadian bacon & shredded pepperoni
Prosciutto, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, fresh basil & shredded pepperoni
Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage & real bacon
Olive oil & garlic base, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, roasted garlic, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, feta & fresh basil
Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side
Prosciutto, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes & roasted garlic
Large 16 Pizzas
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & green peppers
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, feta, fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, spinach, Canadian bacon & shredded pepperoni
Olive oil & garlic base, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, roasted garlic, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, feta & fresh basil
Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage & real bacon
Olive oil and garlic base, chicken breast, spinach, green peppers & red onions topped with Thai peanut sauce & fresh cilantro
Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side
Mushroom, onion, green peppers, tomatoes
Fresh basil, oregano, fresh garlic, tomatoes, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese
Baby spinach, ricotta cheese, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & Parmesan
Mozzarella & pizza sauce
Prosciutto, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes & roasted garlic
Prosciutto, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, fresh basil & shredded pepperoni
Calzones
Mushrooms, roasted garlic, spinach, roasted red pepper
Olive oil & garlic base, chicken breast, spinach, green peppers & red onions topped with Thai peanut sauce & fresh cilantro
Comes with Amante’s homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese
BBQ chicken, red onions & cheddar cheese
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bacon, and Amante’s homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese
Red onions, black olives, spinach, shredded pepperoni, and Amante’s homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese
Sandwiches
8 oz. Angus burger, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Served with Fries
Slow-cooked pork butt with BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw & red onions served on a Kaiser roll. Served with Fries
Lettuce, tomatoes, raw or fried onions, mayo & provolone on a fresh baked 8” Milano roll. Served with Fries
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, raw or fried onions & provolone on a fresh baked 8” Milano roll. Served with Fries
Fried rockfish tenders, lettuce, tomatoes & chipotle-ranch dressing. Served with homemade chips.
Lettuce, tomatoed, pickle chips, chipotle-ranch dressing on a Kaiser Roll
Ham, salami, deli pepperoni, Canadian bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, mayo & Italian dressing on 10” Italian soft bread. Served with homemade chips.
Grilled Salmon filet, chipotle-ranch dressing, lettuce & tomatoes on a Kaiser roll. Served with homemade chips.
6 oz. homemade jumbo lump broiled cake with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on a Kaiser roll. Served with homemade chips.
Grilled Mahi-Mahi, chipotle-ranch dressing, lettuce & tomatoes on a Kaiser roll. Served with homemade chips.
Panini
Turkey breast, coleslaw, Thousand Island & provolone
Olive oil, fresh tomato slices, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto & fresh basil
Sliced pork marinated 24h & slow baked in a variety of citrus juices & spices, ham, chipotle-ranch dressing, pickles, coleslaw & provolone
Chicken breast, Caesar dressing, red onions & mozzarella
Basil Pesto Aioli, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, red onions & fresh mozzarella
Hot Subs
Chicken breast baked in our BBQ sauce, Parmesan, marinara, onions & mozzarella
Seasoned beef/lamb, chicken, or veggie with onions, tomatoes, feta & our own homemade Tzatziki sauce on pita bread. * Can be made as a wrap.
Mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & Italian dressing. * Can be made as a wrap.
Caesar dressing, tender chicken breast, red onions, feta, Parmesan, romaine lettuce & roasted red peppers.
Canadian bacon, ham, salami, deli pepperoni, lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning
Baked meatballs, mozzarella & Parmesan with our homemade marinara. * Can be made as a wrap.
Lean turkey breast, lettuce, mayo & mozzarella
Basil pesto, chicken, onions, fresh tomatoes & mozzarella. * Can be made as a wrap.
Baked meatballs, mozzarella & Parmesan with our homemade marinara
Chicken breast, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce & mozzarella. * Can be made as a wrap.
Pasta
In Amante’s homemade marinara or meat sauce. * Also available in Gluten Free
Served with Amante’s homemade marinara or meat sauce
Sautéed bacon, fresh mushrooms, green onions & diced tomatoes served in Alfredo sauce. * Also available in Gluten Free
Grilled chicken, garlic & artichoke hearts in pesto sauce
Cheese-filled tortellini in homemade Alfredo sauce
Stuffed cheese ravioli with marinara sauce
Spaghetti served in our homemade marinara or meat sauce. * Also available in Gluten Free | marinara or meat sauce
Fettuccini noodles smothered in Alfredo sauce. * Also available in Gluten Free
Spaghetti sautéed with a blend of Italian sausage, olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & olives in homemade marinara. * Also available in Gluten Free
Rosemary chicken ravioli sautéed with olive oil, fresh basil & tomatoes topped with fresh grated Parmesan in marinara
2 breaded chicken breasts baked on a bed of spaghetti with our marinara & topped with mozzarella and Parmesan
Black olives, artichoke hearts, cheesetortellini, mushrooms, Parmesan & pesto topped with feta & marinara
Ground beef stuffed ravioli sautéed with olive oil, crumbled beef, topped with fresh grated Parmesan & basil in homemade marinara
2 chicken breasts dipped in egg, mushrooms, Marsala wine & touch of Alfredo sauce & Parmesan
2 large pasta rolls filled with a homemade blend of cheeses & fresh baby spinach, smothered in marinara and topped with mozzarella cheese
Cheese-filled tortellini, bacon & green peas in homemade Alfredo sauce
Seafood Pasta
Red onions, mushrooms, chopped garlic, Parmesan, garnished with chopped tomatoes & basil leaves. * Also available in Gluten Free
Jumbo lump crab meat, red onions, mushrooms, chopped garlic, cream & pepper garnished with asparagus & Parmesan. * Also available in Gluten Free
Jumbo lump crab meat, shrimp, chopped garlic, pink sauce & pepper, garnished with asparagus & Parmesan. * Also available in Gluten Free
Grilled salmon, capers & chopped garlic, garnished with asparagus & Parmesan.* Also available in Gluten Free
Low Carb Gluten Free
Grilled salmon, served with sautéed fresh vegetable of the day
Chicken breast covered in our homemade marinara sauce & topped with the best cheese money can buy
Homemade meatballs smothered in our homemade meat sauce & the best cheese money can buy
Sautéed onions, mushrooms & tender seasoned chicken breast in our homemade rosemary marinara cream sauce
Meat sauce, mozzarella & your choice of two pizza toppings
Chicken breast, capers, garlic, butter & fresh lemon juice. Garnished with parsley
Main Dessert Menu
Seven later of yellow cake with fudge filling and fudge icing drizzled with chocolate
Layers of deliciously moist carrot cake
Thick & tall, a mountain of Chocolate deliciousness
Chocolate cake meets Cheesecake
Empire NY Cheesecake
Mediterranean crispy filo dough layers with honey & walnuts
Italian Cannoli Shell stuffed with homemade cannoli cream & baby chocolate chips
Seasonal Dessert Menu
To Go Drinks
16 oz. Cup
16 oz. Cup
16 oz. Cup
16 oz. Cup
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
21 Liberty Road, Sykesville MD 21784
Gallery
