What A Day Cafe 5420 Klee Mill Road South

review star

No reviews yet

5420 Klee Mill Road South

Suite 5

Sykesville, MD 21784

Brewed Coffee

Hot Coffee

We use the best modern equipment to extract the perfect flavor out of Maryland's best coffee beans.

Small House Blend

$2.85

Small Decaf

$2.85

Small Light Roast

$2.85

Small Refill

$0.75

Small Hot Cocoa

$3.49

Medium House Blend

$3.15

Medium Decaf

$3.15

Medium Light Roast

$3.15

Medium Refill

$1.00

Medium Hot Cocoa

$3.99

Large House Blend

$3.55

Large Decaf

$3.55

Large Light Roast

$3.55

Large Refill

$1.25

Large Hot Cocoa

$4.49

Iced Coffee

Small Iced Coffee

$2.95

Medium Iced Coffee

$3.45

Large Iced Coffee

$3.95

Espresso Drinks

Hot

Small Latte

$4.25

Small Cappuccino

$4.25

Small Macchiato

$4.39

Small Americano

$2.69

Small Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Medium Latte

$4.75

Medium Cappuccino

$4.75

Medium Macchiato

$4.89

Medium Americano

$3.19

Medium Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

Large Latte

$5.25

Large Cappuccino

$5.25

Large Macchiato

$5.39

Large Americano

$3.69

Large Chai Tea Latte

$5.25

Espresso Shot

$2.59

Decaf Espresso Shot

$2.59

Iced

Small Iced Latte

$4.69

Small Iced Macchiato

$4.84

Small Iced Americano

$3.99

Small Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.69

.

Medium Iced Latte

$5.19

Medium Iced Macchiato

$5.34

Medium Iced Americano

$4.49

Medium Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.19

.

Large Iced Latte

$5.69

Large Iced Macchiato

$5.84

Large Iced Americano

$4.99

Large Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.69

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew/Nitro

Small Cold Brew

$4.74

Medium Cold Brew

$5.54

Large Cold Brew

$6.34

16 oz Nitro

$5.98

Cup Of Water (16 Oz)

$0.50

Pup Cup

$0.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Frappes/Frozen Coffee

Small Chocolate Frappe

$5.54

Medium Chocolate Frappe

$6.19

Large Chocolate Frappe

$6.89

.

Out of stock

.

Out of stock

Small Vanilla Frappe

$5.54

Medium Vanilla Frappe

$6.19

Large Vanilla Frappe

$6.89

.

Out of stock

.

Out of stock

Small Swirl Frappe

$5.54

Medium Swirl Frappe

$6.19

Large Swirl Frappe

$6.89

.

Out of stock

.

Out of stock

Small Frozen Coffee

$5.19

Medium Frozen Coffee

$5.79

Large Frozen Coffee

$6.39

Smoothies

Small Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.99

Medium Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.99

Large Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.99

.

Out of stock

.

Out of stock

Small Peach Pear Apricot Smoothie

$5.99

Medium Peach Pear Apricot Smoothie

$6.99

Large Peach Pear Apricot Smoothie

$7.99

.

Out of stock

.

Out of stock

Small Tropical Sunshine Smoothie

$5.99

Medium Tropical Sunshine Smoothie

$6.99

Large Tropical Sunshine Smoothie

$7.99

.

Out of stock

.

Out of stock

Small Sweet Greens Smoothie

$5.99

Medium Sweet Greens Smoothie

$6.99

Large Sweet Greens Smoothie

$7.99

.

Out of stock

.

Out of stock

Small Mixed Berries Smoothie

$5.99

Medium Mixed Berries Smoothie

$6.99

Large Mixed Berries Smoothie

$7.99

Refreshers

Small Wild Berry Hibiscus Refresher

$3.29Out of stock

Medium Wild Berry Hibiscus Refresher

$3.99Out of stock

Large Wild Berry Hibiscus Refresher

$4.69Out of stock

.

Out of stock

.

Out of stock

Small Watermelon Cucumber Mint Refresher

$3.29

Medium Watermelon Cucumber Mint Refresher

$3.99

Large Watermelon Cucumber Mint Refresher

$4.69

.

Out of stock

.

Out of stock

Small Peach Mango Refresher

$3.29

Medium Peach Mango Refresher

$3.99

Large Peach Mango Refresher

$4.69

Small Refill

$0.75

.

Out of stock

Small Dragonfruit Lychee

$3.29

Medium Dragonfruit Lychee

$3.99

Large Dragonfruit Lychee

$4.69

Tea

Hot Tea

Small English Breakfast

$2.34

Small Jasmine Green Tea

$2.34

Small Jade Cloud Green Tea

$2.34

Small Blueberry Hibiscus

$2.34

Small Earl Grey

$2.34

Medium English Breakfast

$2.49

Medium Jasmine Green Tea

$2.49

Medium Jade Cloud Green Tea

$2.49

Medium Blueberry Hibiscus

$2.49

Medium Earl Grey

$2.49

Large English Breakfast

$3.34

Large Jasmine Green Tea

$3.34

Large Jade Cloud Green Tea

$3.34

Large Blueberry Hibiscus

$3.34

Large Earl Grey

$3.34

Small Chamomile Medley

$2.34

Medium Chamomile Medley

$2.49

Large Chamomile Medley

$3.34

Iced Tea

Small Iced Tea

$1.24

Medium Iced Tea

$1.64

Large Iced Tea

$2.04

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches

Classic Egg and Cheese

$4.89

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.89

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.89

Scrapple Egg & Cheese

$6.89

Ham Egg & Cheese

$6.89

BBQBS

$6.78

Friends w Benedict

$5.99

Monte Cristo

$9.99

Hawaiian Italian

$9.79

Turkey Prov

$9.99

Avocado Goast

$6.37

Bagels

Bagel w/ CC

Plain w/ CC

$3.98

Everything w/ CC

$3.98

Whole Wheat w/ CC

$3.98

Blueberry w/ CC

$3.98

Poppy Seed w/ CC

$3.98

Bagel in a Bag

Plain

$1.69

Everything

$1.69

Multigrain

$1.69

Blueberry

$1.69

Poppy Seed

$1.69

Bulk Bagels

Half Dozen

$7.89

Full Dozen

$13.49

8oz Cream Cheese

8oz Plain

$4.79

8oz Apple Raisin

$5.79

8oz Garlic & Herb

$5.79

Salads & Bowls

Salads

House Salad

$7.75

Harvest Salad

$8.84

Quinoa Salad

$9.89

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$5.49

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$9.79

Sides

All Sides

Bacon

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Traditional Hash

$2.00

Harvest Hash

$2.00

Scrapple

$2.00

Ham

$2.00

Bakery Items

All Baked Goods

Strawberry Sour Dough Scone

$5.00

Colossal Snicker Doodle Cookie

$3.50

Lemon Blueberry Mega Muffin

$5.00

Cinnamon Streusel Muffin

$5.00

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin

$5.00

Choc Chip Pound Cake Slice

$5.00

Iced Lemon Pound Cake Slice

$5.00

Biscuit

$2.49

English Muffin

$1.49

Croissant

$2.99

Corn Muffin

$5.00

Danish

$4.50Out of stock

Sticky Buns

$5.00Out of stock

Quiche

$13.00Out of stock

Grab n Go

All Grab n Go

BBQ Uglies

$1.99

Sea Salt Uglies

$1.99

Salt & Vinegar Uglies

$1.99

Jalapeno Uglies

$1.99

Buffalo Ranch Uglies

$1.99

Sweet Potato Uglies

$1.99

Parfait

$4.99

HumanKind Water

$2.99

Pellegrino

$1.99

Coke Can

$1.19

Sprite Can

$1.19

Sunkist

$1.19

Vitamin Water

$2.49

Vita Coco

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.49Out of stock

Banana

$0.99

Apple

$0.99

Milk

$2.99

Prime

$2.99

Core Water

$2.99

Retail

Apparel

Tee Shirt

$14.99

Cap

$19.99

Coaster

$9.99

Coffee Beans

House Blend

$11.99

Single Origin

$11.99

Decaf

$11.99

Espresso

$11.99

Light Roast

Misc.

16 oz Tumbler

$19.99

26 oz Tumbler

$24.99

Patch

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A drive-thru, dine-in, and carryout restaurant with a wide selection of gourmet coffee, espresso and more beverages. Serving delicious breakfast and lunch hand-helds and bowls assembled from as many local sources as possible, our fresh food and drinks will have you coming back for more!

Location

5420 Klee Mill Road South, Suite 5, Sykesville, MD 21784

Directions

