Amato's Woodfired Pizza | Delaware
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
6 S Sandusky St, Delaware OH 43015
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Son Of Thurman - Delaware - 5 N. Sandusky St.
No Reviews
5 North Sandusky Street Delaware, OH 43015
View restaurant