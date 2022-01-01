Go
Toast

The Backstretch

Committed to serving seasonal, scratch-made items along with quality service and hometown style.

FRENCH FRIES

14 S Sandusky St • $

Avg 4.4 (328 reviews)

Popular Items

Croque Monsieur$12.00
Black forest ham, parmesan dijon bechamel, swiss, grilled on a bechamel crusted rustic italian bread
Make it a Madame and add an egg | 1
Mexican Philly$13.00
Carne Asada Beef, caramelized onions and peppers with queso, and chipotle crema on a soft sub bun
Chicken Brussel Sprout Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, roasted brussel sprouts, bacon, lettuce in a white wine dijon dressing. Served in a sun-dried tomato wrap
Melted Cheese Sandwich$9.00
American cheese plus your choice of 1 additional cheese layered on ciabatta.
Deviled Eggs Only$6.00
Deviled eggs topped with bacon.
Reuben$12.00
Our house brined corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss piled on rye with our mustard island sauce.
Tater Tots$10.00
Our housemade tater tots fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ketchup and beer cheese dip.
Burgers
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken breast slathered with southern hot sauce and topped with sour cream ranch coleslaw and dill pickles
Extra Egg$1.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14 S Sandusky St

Delaware OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Opa Grill & Tavern

No reviews yet

Lively haunt showcasing American & Greek comfort fare & a wide whiskey selection in simple digs

Son Of Thurman - Delaware

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Restoration Brew Worx

No reviews yet

Thank you for your support during these unbelievable times. As always, we will work on improving our game anyway we can. May your friends and family be safe and healthy.

Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery

No reviews yet

A small town restaurant and brewery with big city taste.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston