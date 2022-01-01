Go
Toast

Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery

A small town restaurant and brewery with big city taste.

13 W William Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak Frites$20.00
NY Strip, parmesan fries, mornay and chimichurri
Southwest chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, tomato, corn & poblanos, red onion, tortilla strips, avacado, BBQ ranch
Classic Burger$13.00
1/2 pound burger, brioche bun, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
served with dill and vinegar chips.
Old Dog Burger$16.00
1/2 pound burger, brioche bun, garlic aioli, white cheddar, blue cheese, bourbon mushrooms, pickled red onion straws & leaf lettuce. served with dill and vinegar chips
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$14.00
fried shrimp with queso fresco, avocado, house slaw and pao sauce.
Parm Fries$5.00
Fish n' Chips$17.00
Beer battered haddock, parmesan fries and house made tartar sauce.
Chipotle Chicken Tacos$13.00
Pretzel$11.00
A giant soft pretzel with your choice of jalopeno and cheddar and beer cheese or salted with house dijonaise.
Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine, parmesan, house made croutons, house made caesar dressing
See full menu

Location

13 W William Street

Delaware OH

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Opa Grill & Tavern

No reviews yet

Lively haunt showcasing American & Greek comfort fare & a wide whiskey selection in simple digs

Restoration Brew Worx

No reviews yet

Thank you for your support during these unbelievable times. As always, we will work on improving our game anyway we can. May your friends and family be safe and healthy.

Son Of Thurman - Delaware

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Backstretch

No reviews yet

Committed to serving seasonal, scratch-made items along with quality service and hometown style.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston