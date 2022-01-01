Go
Antioch Pizza Shop

Serving the Midwest Since 1977
1856 Grand Avenue

Popular Items

Double Cheeseburger$9.25
Two juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger piled high
EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Beef & Sausage Combo$12.55
Italian Beef & Sausage combo sandwich, add cheese & peppers to make it your way
1 Slice, Salad & Drink$4.00
1 slice, small salad & drink • DAILY SPECIAL FLAVORS • monday•bbq chicken / tuesday•stuffed pepperoni / wednesday•western / thursday•buffalo chicken / friday•bacon double cheeseburger
Family Dinner Salad$12.00
crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & croutons serves 2-4
Small Dinner Salad$4.25
crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & croutons serves 1
1/2 lb BONELESS Wings$9.40
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
Large French Fries$3.50
Choose between our standard original fries or crinkle fries.
2 Slices & Drink
2 pizza slices & drink • DAILY SPECIAL FLAVORS • monday•bbq chicken / tuesday•stuffed pepperoni / wednesday•western / thursday•buffalo chicken / friday•bacon double cheeseburger
Large Dinner Salad$7.40
crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & croutons serves 1-2
16" BBQ Chicken
sweet & tangy bbq sauce, chicken and mozzarella (feeds 3-4)
Location

1856 Grand Avenue

Lindenhurst IL

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
