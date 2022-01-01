Go
Antioch Pizza Shop

Serving the Midwest Since 1977
LIMITED MENU ONLINE .
CONTACT YOUR STORE LOCATION FOR CATERING ORDERS

514 S Route 31

Popular Items

STEAK SANDWICH Special.$14.60
steak sandwich, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: toasted garlic bread, grilled onions and mozzarella
16" MEAT LOVERS
sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon (feeds 3-4)
18" MEAT LOVERS
sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon (feeds 4-5)
12" WESTERN
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 1-2)
14" WESTERN
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 2-3)
Garlic Bread W/Cheese$3.80
14" MEAT LOVERS
sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon (feeds 2-3)
MESSAGE PIZZA$6.25
Add a personalized message to any pizza
18" WESTERN
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 4-5)
16" WESTERN
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 3-4)
514 S Route 31

McHenry IL

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
