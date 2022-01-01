Go
Georgio's Chicago Pizza

Located in downtown Crystal Lake.

PIZZA

75 E Woodstock St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1166 reviews)

Popular Items

Bruschetta, cater$27.75
light and refreshing bruschetta with our thin sliced parmesan garlic bread. available with or without fresh mozzarella. (approx. 36 pieces per order)
Red Pepper
10 Inch Plate
good for pastas, deep dish pizza, larger items, sit down meals.
Parm Packets
Disposable Silverware
wrapped fork, knife, napkin.
Dough Nuggets, cater$27.75
bite-sized pieces of fried pizza dough tossed in a parmesan garlic butter sauce and served with a side of Georgio's ranch and marinara sauce.
6 Inch Plate
good for business networking functions, thin crust pizza.
Napkin
Serving Spoon
Spatula
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

75 E Woodstock St

Crystal Lake IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

