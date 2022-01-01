Atrium Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
613 SJ Strauss Ln • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
613 SJ Strauss Ln
Kingston PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
KJ's Pickle Barrel
Come on in and enjoy!
The Kosher Deli
Can't wait to MEAT you!
La Tolteca Public Square - WB
Mexican cuisine
Nucleus Raw Foods
Welcome to our online ordering! Our current restaurant hours are 10am-4pm, Tuesday-Friday. Nucleus Raw Foods is raw, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and organic. We offer banana-based smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold pressed juices and organic raw food made from scratch. We are located at 67-69 Public Square in the Luzerne Bank Building.