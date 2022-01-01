Go
Toast

Atrium Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

613 SJ Strauss Ln • $$$

Avg 5 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

House Made Pasta Salad
Atrium Breakfast$8.00
Buffalo Chicken$9.50
Chicken Pesto$9.50
Fiesta Salad$10.00
Chocolate Chip$0.75
1/2 Panini 1/2 Salad$13.00
Extra Dressing$0.50
Peanut Butter$0.75
Soda$2.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Credit Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

613 SJ Strauss Ln

Kingston PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

KJ's Pickle Barrel

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Kosher Deli

No reviews yet

Can't wait to MEAT you!

La Tolteca Public Square - WB

No reviews yet

Mexican cuisine

Nucleus Raw Foods

No reviews yet

Welcome to our online ordering! Our current restaurant hours are 10am-4pm, Tuesday-Friday. Nucleus Raw Foods is raw, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and organic. We offer banana-based smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold pressed juices and organic raw food made from scratch. We are located at 67-69 Public Square in the Luzerne Bank Building.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston