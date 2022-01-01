Go
Graze Provisions + Libations

520 n 4th st

Popular Items

Vegan Bowl$14.00
Brown rice and spinach, cilantro tofu, sweet potatoes, paprika mushrooms, black beans, carrots, cucumbers, green onions, almonds & sliced avocado - topped with cilantro lime dressing
Protein Bowl$14.00
Brown rice, honey mustard chicken, sweet potatoes, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, red onions, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, almonds & guac - topped with creamy sriracha
Mediterranean Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, cilantro lime chicken, olives, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, feta cheese & cubed avocado - topped with vinaigrette dressing
Buffalo Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, buffalo chicken, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, red onions, croutons & sliced avocado - topped with caesar dressing
Cobb Salad$14.00
Mixed greens and spinach, honey mustard chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, roasted pumpkin seeds, blue cheese, green onions & sliced avocado - topped with avocado ranch dressing
Honey Mustard & Cheddar Sandwich$14.00
Honey mustard chicken, guac, caramelized onions, spinach, red onions, cheddar cheese on sourdough - topped with creamy sriracha and served with chips and salsa
Classic Avocado Toast$6.00
Sliced avocado, cilantro, salt & pepper - served with cilantro lime dressing
Southwest Bowl$14.00
Brown rice, cilantro lime chicken, corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño relish, feta cheese, salsa and guac - topped with avocado hot sauce
Classic Guac$8.00
Mashed avocado, cilantro, garlic, onion, salt, pepper & lime juice
Create a Bowl$13.00
Personalize your own and select 2 bases, avocado style, 4 signature toppings and dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Takeout

Location

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

