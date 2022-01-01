Go
AwesomeSauce

Counter-serve halal food joint turning out chicken wings, burgers and sandwiches with spectacular flavors!

40-06 Astoria Blvd South

Popular Items

Jalapeño Poppers$7.97
L (20 pcs)$24.97
20 pieces with choice of style and four sauces
The Six Alarm$7.97
Single Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Grilled Jalapeno & Habanero Peppers, Pepperjack Cheese and Volcano Sauce
The Mac Attack$8.97
Single Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Breaded Mac n' Cheese, Cheddar Cheese and Bawse Sauce
Location

Astoria NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
