Babushka's - Hyde Park

Babushka's Hyde Park is an authentic Russian restaurant in Tampa Bay area. We provide Classic Russian, Ukrainian and Eastern European plates, caviar bar & infused vodkas served in a dacha-like interior

901 W Platt St

Popular Items

Adjaruli Khachapuri$11.00
Melty cheese inside a boat of soft, golden brown bread. Topped with a fresh egg just before serving
Beef Stroganoff$21.00
A Russian Royal Favorite, this tender beef dish is served over perfectly egg noodles and smothered in our signature sauce!
Potato Vareniki
Ukrainian homemade vareniki (pierogis), filled with potato & dill. Served with sour cream
Lamb Plov$18.00
Fluffy, perfectly cooked Jasmine rice, sauteed with tender lamb and fresh vegetables and herbs! Uzbek... you're going to love it!
Beef Pelmeni$10.00
Classic Russian Dumplings, filled with beef, wrapped in a thin dough and boiled in chicken bouillon
Borscht$10.00
Classic Ukrainian soup with beets, beef, and sauteed vegetables
Khinkali
Traditional Georgian dumplings, filled with ground lamb and beef
Pilsner Urquell$7.00
Napoleon$7.00
Layered, fluffy puff pastry with fresh vanilla cream, garnished with powdered sugar and fresh fruit.
Blinchiki$7.00
Authentic thin pancakes made of whole wheat. Although at a first glance it may look like a crepe, a blinchik has softer texture and more flavor
Location

Tampa FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
