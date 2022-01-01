Go
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Baja Fish Tacos

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM

$

27755 Santa Margarita Pkwy

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Popular Items

Chips & Guacamole$9.00
Chicken Bowl$11.50
Two Enchiladas Combo$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
Carne Asada Taco$5.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
Ensenada-Style Taco$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Pinto Beans & Cheese Burrito$5.75
Chips & Salsa$4.25
One Taco Combo$8.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Carne Asada Burrito$14.50
Burrito stuffed with lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

27755 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo CA 92691

