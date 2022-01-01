Go
Toast

Baja's Grill

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

FRENCH FRIES

430 Newport Ave. • $

Avg 4.5 (1195 reviews)

Popular Items

**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
**BYO BURRITO BOWL**$9.00
**SALAD BOWL**$9.00
**BYO TACOS (3)**$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
**TACO SHELL SALAD**$10.00
Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.
**BYO BURRITO**$9.00
**BYO NACHOS**$10.00
**BYOU TACO (1)**$3.00
**JARRITOS**$3.00
**CHEESE STEAK**$9.00
Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

430 Newport Ave.

Rumford RI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bella Pasta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TO's Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Roast House Pub & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Riviera Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston