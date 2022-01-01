Go
Bamboo Village - Anoka

Bamboo Village offers delicious dining, takeout and delivery to Anoka, Coon Rapids areas.
We are a cornerstone in the community and have been recognized for our outstanding Chinese cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff. Our Chinese restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.

737 W. MAIN ST

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lo Mein$6.95
Spaghetti-like noodles stir fried with cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions.
Sesame$9.95
Spiced breaded meat fried crispy and wok tossed in a sweet caramelized brown sauce, mildly spiced.
Cheese Wontons (6x)$4.55
Cream cheese mixture of garlic and scallions, folded inside a wonton wrapper then deep fried. Served with Sweet & Sour dipping sauce.
Pad Thai$7.95
Rice noodles stir fried in a Thai sauce with eggs, bean sprouts and bell peppers. Mildly spicy. Includes FREE WHITE RICE.
Signature Viet Eggrolls$5.95
As known, this delicious is pork mixture wrapped with rice paper. Deep fried and served with special mixed fish dipping sauce.
Signeture Phở$9.95
A Vietnamese rice noodle soup consisting of broth, linguine-shaped rice noodles, a few herbs, and meat selected, primarily served with either sliced beef, chicken, meat balls, shrimp with a side of basil, beansprout, spicy pepper, cilantro, green onion, white onion and sauces.
Potstickers (6x)$4.95
Handmade dough, hand wrapped, pork mixture inside. Served with a special garlic dipping sauce.
Fried Rice$6.95
Rice wok tossed with eggs, onions, peas and carrots.
Cheese Puffs (6x)$4.55
Cream cheese mixture of garlic and scallions folded inside a wonton wrapper then deep fried. served with Sweet & Sour dipping sauce.
General Tso's$9.95
Spiced breaded meat fried crispy and wok tossed in a tangy brown, mildly spicy.
Location

ANOKA MN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

