Bamboo Village - Anoka
Bamboo Village offers delicious dining, takeout and delivery to Anoka, Coon Rapids areas.
We are a cornerstone in the community and have been recognized for our outstanding Chinese cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff. Our Chinese restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.
737 W. MAIN ST
Popular Items
Location
737 W. MAIN ST
ANOKA MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Club 300
Come in and Enjoy
Anoka Hardware Store
Need a hammer? Come on in. We have plenty of tools and a whole lot more.
Ambi Wine Bar
Wine. Dessert. Bites. Beer.
Ginger Cafe
Come in and enjoy!