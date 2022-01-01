Go
Located in the South End’s Ink Block development, Bar Mezzana is Chef Colin Lynch's coastal Italian restaurant focusing on crudo, hand-made pasta, a compelling wine program, and craft cocktails.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

360 Harrison Ave • $$$

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)

Popular Items

Bucatini Amatriciana*$24.00
Bucatini is tossed with tomato sauce (san marzano tomatoes, onion, garlic, olive oil), red onion, chile flake, black pepper, guanciale, 50/50 parmesan and pecorino cheese, and topped with more 50/50
Side Roasted Mushrooms*$8.00
Button, shiitake, and trumpet royale mushrooms are roasted with shallots, thyme, garlic and deglazed with sherry vinegar
Tagliolini Bolognese*$26.00
Handmade tagliolini with our ragu Bolognese topped with parmesan cheese and fried sage
Chicken Under A Brick*$32.00
Half a partially-deboned chicken is seasoned with pesto, then seared with a weight on top for a crispy skin and juicy, tender meat. Served on a bed of creamy polenta (contains mascarpone and parmesan) topped with a shaved Brussels salad and finished with a chicken jus seasoned with garlic and calabrian chili
Orecchiette*$25.00
House made pork sausage, with grilled radicchio, diced caramelized fennel, and breadcrumbs.
Cheeseburger*$16.00
Bar Mezzana burger! Two patties on a sesame seed bun with caramelized onions, pickles, American cheese, dijonaise, ketchup & lettuce. Served with fries
Freshly Baked Focaccia*$4.00
Our focaccia (flour, yeast, water, olive oil, salt, sugar) is made daily. The dough is portioned and topped with olive oil, sliced onions, chopped rosemary, and sea salt and baked at a high temperature. It will be warmed to order.
Arancini*$8.00
Arborio rice cooked low and slow with butter, onion, white wine, and tomato. The cooked rice is mixed with shredded diced fresh mozzarella, basil, and parmesan. It is then formed into balls, breaded, and fried. The arancini are served with a parmesan aioli and fried rosemary
Side Rabe*$9.00
Broccoli rabe is blanched and sauteed in olive oil with chili flake and garlic
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

360 Harrison Ave

Boston MA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

