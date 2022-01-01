Go
Toast

Barker’s Bar & Grill

Barker's is a downtown Hudson classic! Join us to enjoy a "bistro of a tavern".

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

413 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.7 (776 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$10.00
Basket FF$4.00
Chicken Strips$12.00
LG Mediterranean Salad$13.00
Side Sauce$0.50
Spicy Wings$18.00
Reuben$13.00
Bullseye Burger$15.00
Garlic Creole Wings$18.00
California Burger$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

413 2nd St

Hudson WI

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

San Pedro Cafe

No reviews yet

A taste of the Caribbean in downtown Hudson, WI. Join us for a little taste of Island Time.

FOOD TRUCK

No reviews yet

Agave Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Lucky Guys Distillery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston